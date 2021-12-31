Gerald Doane: ‘Hold your fire!’ How to do it

Some 49 years ago, Harvey Schlossberg, a clinical psychologist and member of the New York Police Department, along with other officers, instituted the concept of negotiating when police were confronted with crises such as hostage taking, barricading, and other potentially violent and deadly encounters between police and citizens.

Although meeting resistance at first, the negotiating concept grew exponentially since Dr. Schlossberg introduced it. The San Francisco Police Department began a negotiator training program late in 1973, as did the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Other agencies followed suit over time.

Today, well over a 100,000 police officers have been trained in crisis negotiating and there are several crisis-negotiator professional organizations scattered throughout the USA. In California, the California Association of Hostage Negotiators has hundreds of trained and experienced officer-negotiators within its ranks.

“Hold your fire!” and “Talk to me!” are the essence of police crisis negotiations and have an important interdependent relationship with one another. Both evolved from Dr. Schlossberg’s revolutionary work.

“Hold your fire” is an important directive to police officers responding to or managing any crisis situation. The directive is emblematic of the more definitive plea, “Manage your response rationally and in accordance with established policy and procedure.”





“Talk to me” is an important directive to the person in crisis when confronted by police. The directive is emblematic of the more definitive plea, “Let’s talk and make rational decisions that will save lives!”

What is meant by “Hold your fire” or “Manage your response rationally and in accordance with established policy and procedure”?

“Hold your fire” has three basic components.

First, to successfully manage something requires a leader.

The leader in crisis situations is normally the first officer on the crisis scene, at least until he or she is replaced by a supervisor. The leader must make reasoned decisions that affect the police mission and everyone involved. The leader’s decision making must be guided by department policy, procedure and the law.

A little about leadership: This leader must communicate in a manner that creates understanding among those being led; weapons control communications are an important example. This leader must motivate, inspire, encourage and even impel on occasion so that correct actions are taken by those being led. This leader must select the most qualified for those actions required.

Second, our leader must ensure the crisis scene is contained, whereby means and avenues of escape by the person in crisis are blocked.

Third, our leader must assemble the resources necessary to resolve the crisis. This will vary according to the nature and severity of the situation and may include any one or all of the following: containment officers, traffic control officers, crisis negotiators, investigators, entry team officers, sharpshooters, evacuation/aid officers, command officers, reserve/replacement officers, and even explosive ordnance disposal officers when explosives are involved or suspected.

What is meant by “Talk to me” or “Let’s talk and make rational decisions that will save lives”?

“Talk to me” can be a somewhat complicated and lengthy to explain, so I will simplify things by briefly summarizing the eight links of the negotiating strategy.

The first link is containment, the same as described in “Hold your fire!” Negotiating requires the full and undivided attention of the person in crisis. Without containment, obtaining that attention becomes difficult, if not impossible.

The second link is communications. Negotiating requires establishing a dialogue between the negotiator and the person in crisis. This can be an extremely difficult and often a time-consuming process, but once communications are established, the negotiator may use one or more of eight communication tools at his or her disposal. Those tools are: attending (often called active or dynamic listening), paraphrasing, summarizing, reflection of feeling, probing, self-disclosure, interpreting, and confrontation.

The third link is time. Time is the friend of thought, reason, and resolution.

The fourth link is trust. To establish trust, negotiate in good faith, always.

The fifth link is transference. In the practical sense, transference means redirecting the fear, anxiety and frustration of the person in crisis toward problem-solving and positive decision-making.

The sixth link is problem solving, or dialoguing with the person in crisis to develop a framework of solutions.

The seventh link is decision-making. Frustration plays a key role in making decisions. Making the lesser-of-two-evils decision often prevails in these cases.

The eighth link is custody. The goal of the negotiator is to obtain a surrender without the use of lethal force. The person in crisis will often surrender only to the negotiator because of his or her underlying fear of lethal police action.

Gerald Doane lives in Grass Valley.