Gerald Doane: Clean up roadsides and wildfire risk

Wherever people congregate, trash and debris accumulate. Wherever vehicles operate and fire fuel persists, the risks of wildfire exist. Rapping aside, like most of us, I travel our state highways and freeways often.

I’m appalled at the current condition of the roadside from pavement to boundary line, including fence line, on many of our roadways, including state, county, and interstate highways. What I’m concerned about is the abundance of trash, poor landscaping, poor property maintenance, and poor wildfire prevention measures.

Not every stretch of highway is of concern, but there are miles and miles of roadside that remain a blight and at risk for the beginnings of wildfires. Let me describe the scene on a stretch of Highway 49 between Auburn and Grass Valley, mile post NEV 1 to NEV 13.5.

There is an abundance of trash everywhere on the roadside, on both sides of the roadway, roadbed to fence line. The trash consists of paper, plastic, wood, glass, metal, cardboard, even large sheets of insulation and other inanimate throwaways.

There is grass, from one to two feet high, from the outer edge of the shoulder to the fence line. Grass near the shoulder has been sprayed or cut, but beyond is a different story. There is often heavy brush midway between the road shoulder and the fence line. In several places there are large stacks of dead tree branches, fire fuel primed to burn into a wildfire. There are trees that are close together, often within six feet of one another, sometimes even closer, with limbs draping to the ground.





Most boundary fence lines are in complete disrepair, broken, falling down in some places, and overgrown with weeds, grass, and vines.

I’ve had enough of wildfires. Have you? Our state, county, and city governments must maintain their roadside properties in a safe, clean, landscaped and wildfire preventative way.

I recently received a notice from CalFire with which I totally agree, “As of July 2021, a seller of real property located in a high or very high fire hazard severity zone within the State Responsibility Area or Local Responsibility Area, is required to provide the buyer with documentation stating the property is in compliance with defensible space regulations.”

May I suggest that the state fire marshal enforce defensible space regulations upon state, county, and local roadside maintenance operations as well as on private property owners?

I fully understand that maintenance is a drag on budgets and that maintenance dollars must be prioritized between roadbed and roadside, roadbed being top dog for safety reasons. But there are other hazards along the roadway besides “safety.”

Who’s at fault here? We are! The public is fault for allowing things to deteriorate and not demanding that our political leaders and road management people support our roadways, boundary line to boundary line, in a safe, clean, landscaped, and wildfire preventative condition.

Our political leaders, the ones who collect our copious tax dollars and spend it on their favorite special interest projects and on bloated social welfare programs rather than allocating significant tax dollars toward roadside maintenance, landscaping, and wildfire prevention, are the ones we need to influence, with our votes if necessary.

The 30-some billion dollars in recent unemployment fraud ignored by our state would go a long way toward roadside maintenance, don’t you think?

While we’re at it, some of our environmental policies enacted by our political leaders contribute to the laissez-faire attitude about roadside maintenance and wildfire prevention. Remember when wildfires were considered good for the forest?

My brother-in-law, who lives in San Mateo County along a coastal ridge in a small, old-growth redwood forested community wrote me several weeks ago regarding the wildfire situation where he lives.

He wrote, “It has not been as hot here living near the coast as we do, but there’s still lots of smoke at the hazardous to breathe levels. No fires in our county, thank God. The summer has been loud with the sounds of chain saws and chippers taking down dead trees, clearing brush, creating fire breaks and defensible space around homes, roads, and utility lines. PG&E, state, local, and property owners have all been working hard at wildfire prevention. So far so good, but it’s scary, real scary.”

So, it can be done when a community loses its laissez-faire attitude and understands the value of maintaining its roadsides in a clean, landscaped and wildfire preventative condition.

Gerald G. Doane live in Grass Valley.