George Rebane: America the unnatural

America is an exceptional country and an historical social experiment in more ways than I can count.

It is also an ongoing test of how humans can live and profit by behaving unnaturally toward each other. That is, by becoming sanguine in the practice of unnatural behaviors that go against the millions of years of evolution through which our progenitors and species survived.

Anthropologists and paleo-sociologists have long known and written about how primitive societies formed, fought and sometimes flourished. The watchword among all critters including hominids, has been “Stick to your own kind.”

The fundamental behavior that supported survival and progeny was to be with and trust only those whose behavior you could predict. To this day, we distance ourselves from people whose behavior we cannot predict. This is the “hardwired instinct’” all critters of some intelligence, including us, are born. Even infants express it.

All this gave rise first to extended families, then tribes of related families, then larger social units. In such social expansions, trust in strangers grew slowly over generations while a common culture was adopted with a common language, shared traditions and gods, along with social customs. Such cultures incorporated trust in their social contract, which promoted extra-familial relationships and served the common good.





The advantage of such trustful social groupings was that individuals were able to specialize in the produce and services they offered each other. Communities that supported such specialization — “you make candles and I’ll make shoes” — were able to trade and garner wealth beyond their daily needs for shelter and sustenance. Trust was the key, common culture was the means, and civilization was the result.

Eventually, diverse cultures inhabited a city or kingdom for overarching economic or security purposes. However, the different cultures, even living cheek-by-jowl, maintained their own ways that allowed them to distinguish and value “me and mine’”as a source of succor and an ever-present redoubt in an often turbulent world. Trade with all, but stick to your own kind.

As civilizations, empires,and kingdoms flourished and fell over the ages, the world order of cohesive societies remained unchanged. It was natural to conquer cultures, but not to coalesce them with each other. This continued unchanged in the post-Columbian New World, including in the British colonies of North America, until the last quarter of the 18th century, when a new type of union was tried by disparate colonies in their desperate attempt to break away from their tyrannical home country.

Such an unnatural arrangement to come together was recognized by each of the 13 colonies as a risky experiment. Many thought it might be a temporary union of convenience until the British yoke was overthrown.

Ultimately, it became clear to the unusually wise, nay, brilliant leaders Fortuna had assembled from the colonies that they could not survive as a collection of small nation-states. Britain, or even France, would eventually return them to their colonial folds using “divide and conquer” stratagems.

So they decided to confederate a single nation made up of cultures that didn’t even share a common language. During the American Revolution, the dominant languages of the colonies were English, German, Dutch, French and various native American tongues. At the signing of the Declaration of Independence, more Americans spoke German at home than any other language.

Our founders knew what they were attempting had no precedent, that a new country would be born, underpinned by an extremely fragile social structure. But they hoped new ideas of common liberty and individual freedoms could be codified in a constitution, and along with ample territory for individual initiatives and industry, this would provide the ingredients to give people time to see that different cultures could join and form bonds that would endure. With trepidation, Ben Franklin said it would be a republic, if we could keep it.

No student of history doubts our experiment has had ups and downs while traveling an uncertain road over the past two and half centuries. But we have shown the world that a multi-cultural politics based on liberty, security,and property is indeed within the art of the possible.

In this experiment, we devised a two-level structure for our culture that let us overcome our fear and distrust of the other. Over the decades we fashioned an American culture to be practiced by all when in the public square — it became the culture the world saw, admired and attempted to emulate.

Concurrently, we kept alive our indigenous cultures (from the “old country”) with others like us while giving space to our fellow Americans to practice their heritages. We learned to do this over most of two centuries, working with one another as we, the “e pluribus unum” Americans, have learned.

Sadly, today we are turning away from everything that has kept us from going astray. Most of us have forgotten the American creed that each individual is created equal and possesses the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We have become tainted by the socialist lie that only membership in a particular collective gives each person’s life a purpose, place, and meaning. In such a social order, cultural collectives are first manufactured by political elites to identify and divide a previously unified people into distrustful factions too fractious to oppose the state. The elites categorize, castigate or empower people only in terms of their membership in politically accredited and favored/disfavored identity groups based primarily on assigned race, gender, sexual orientation, ideology and religion.

Today this approach has effectively destroyed “e pluribus unum,” which still requires us to form relationships with individuals based not on their identity group membership, but on their character.

George Rebane lives in Nevada City.