George Hiner: Small change, major impact

I have been using the McCourtney Road Transfer Station for over 20 years. The transfer station has become a very busy place in the last few years, so things like streamlining the buyback/redemption area not too long ago are really helpful. Unfortunately, Waste Management (WM), the manager of the transfer station, has very recently made a seemingly small change, but one with a major, adverse impact on those of us who use the facility.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the transfer station, the real action takes place at the “pit,” a huge three-sided concrete bin. Basically, you back up to the edge, throw in your trash and a massive front end loader eventually scoops it up and dumps it into a semi to be carried off to a landfill. Operationally, you back into an open slot marked off like any parking spot. The slot begins with an incline followed by a gentle descent that ends at the raised sidewalk that rims the pit. The sidewalk and hefty railing prevent accidentally going into the pit. If you back down to the bottom, a couple of good things happen. In my case, the first benefit is that my truck tailgate covers about half of the sidewalk, so it is very easy to slide things off directly into the pit in one motion. Additionally, the down slope makes it easy to get things from the back end with a rake.

Unfortunately, WM has seen fit to put tire blockers at the crest of the incline, so you are now stopped probably a good 14-15 feet from the edge of the pit. The result is, instead of sliding things off, every item needs to be hand carried to the edge… very time consuming and seriously inefficient. Stopping at the crest added an additional problem for me, because my truck now “pointed up” so my tailgate went from being basically knee level to nearly chest high so it was harder to unload, especially the stuff at the back. Most importantly, I would guess my unloading time increased four-fold and even that was greatly aided by the fact nearly all of my load was in easy to handle trash bags. My observation is that most people have a majority of their load loose, not contained, so who knows how much longer those offloads will take.

Where this all comes together is the wait time for one of the modest number of open slots. There is always a wait and many times I have sat well over a half hour for my turn. I shudder to think what will happen on a normal busy day if every offload takes four, five or six times as long.

Small change, major adverse impact. If those tire stops are really needed, please WM, move them to say, 6 inches or so from the raised sidewalk. Small change, major good impact.

George Hiner lives in Nevada City