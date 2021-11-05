George Evans: Some thoughts on Critical Race Theory

From the information contained in recent issues of The Union, it appears that we are going to be having a great deal of discussion in the community regarding that subject matter. The first requirement for having such discussions is an agreement on the definition of the subject.

My starting point was a Google search to find what I a considered good definition of the subject. There were many different entries regarding that, but the one that I thought was best was from Britannica.com. It seemed to me it was informative but relatively neutral on the subject.

It starts by saying that (critical race theory, also known as CRT) is an intellectual and social movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a neutral, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed invented category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. They hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States, insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites.

It appears to me that this is an extremely complex, broad issue that would be impossible to teach correctly and/or completely at the local school levels. The entire definition of CRT covers seven pages! It is also quite clear that CRT started with the conclusion that the authors then and now are attempting to prove.

Let me digress for a bit before returning to the subject. There was an interview with a longtime Black activist from Philadelphia published in in The Wall Street Journal issue of Oct. 16. This interview is extremely pertinent to a discussion of CRT.





The reason I find it so interesting is that the Black activist, Robert Woodson, is 84 years old, and I am 86 years old. We are of the same era. We naturally had very different careers and experiences, yet the title of the interview said “an urban organizer wants race off the table” and his points in the article were ones I could agree with completely. I would urge everyone to get a copy of it and read it in its entirety.

Just a few points that he made in his interview were that he was against busing of schoolchildren to achieve racial balance; he worked to broker truces between warring gangs in the late 1990s; he is skeptical of those left and right of center people who believe well educated professionals should be the architects of social renewal.

The latest project of his urban organization is answering to the 1619 project and critical race theory and other leftist educational approaches. He celebrates the resilience and perseverance of Blacks in the past under some of the worst conditions in this country.

He believes American history of racial oppression should be studied not in a spirit of moral accusation, but to understand Black Americans’ resistance to it and their resilience. Those who focus on systemic racism know their history, he suggests, but they aren’t accurately judging the present.

One of his examples: He says name one place in America where a Black person cannot purchase a home today. He also believes, as I do, that the Black crime victims in majority Black areas don’t get much attention. I believe that is the greatest problem. Many people in the Black communities now realize that defunding police departments and their protection only makes things worse. Residents of those communities and the police departments must work together to solve that problem.

Let me be clear that I believe history of the United States must be revised to include the significant problems of the past. Going back to about 1900, we must teach the racism that existed at that time, but also how dramatically changed things are today.

Claiming that the country is still racist is simply nonsense. Are there individuals who are that way? Of course. People are all different.

One of the biggest mistakes of the present is to create a group and then because some people in that self-defined group have certain characteristics to believe that everyone in that group has those characteristics. This is pure folly. It is repeating the mistakes of the past.

To dwell on the mistakes and errors of the past must always be taught with all the good that occurred during the same time period.

George Evans lives in Nevada County.