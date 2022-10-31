George Boardman: You have to hold your nose if you vote for these Democrats

Democrats are likely to dominate the state constitutional offices on Election Day, but the lack of anything resembling a Republican resistance means we won’t be necessarily getting the “best and the brightest” in office.

Granted, “best and the brightest” is a high barrier for politicians to jump (I’ll settle for honest and mediocre), but loyal Democrats will have to hold their noses if they vote the party ticket next week. I’m thinking of Ricardo Lara, the Democratic state Insurance Commissioner, and state Treasurer Fiona Ma. Neither one of them has covered themselves (or their party) in glory.

The state insurance commissioner is charged with supervising a multi-billion dollar industry that touches the lives of practically every Californian, a responsibility that requires a high level of integrity. Unfortunately, Lara has shown little interest in meeting that standard.

After promising to forgo insurance industry campaign contributions, Lara accepted in excess of $270,000 from 56 different people with ties to the industry around the 2018 election. His office then directly intervened twice to overrule the department’s administrative law judges to the advantage of a business with ties to campaign donors.

Lara has portrayed these incidents as mistakes of a new commissioner, but he’s currently facing a state Fair Political Practices Commission investigation into whether a new series of insurance industry contributions were funneled into his reelection campaign via third parties.

Ma, who apparently got lost in the foothills recently and ended up on a tour of western Nevada County, has similar ethical issues. Orange County media reported in February that Ma intervened to help a local police union president count his union salary toward his state pension, and received a generous campaign contribution from the same union.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Ma, who chooses to live in San Francisco, charged the state for her lodgings when she and her staff spent the night in Sacramento for work, a total of $32,000 during her first two years in office.

The report came after the revelation that Ma routinely shared hotel rooms with subordinates, a practice that is as questionable as it sounds after a former staffer brought a lawsuit against Ma for sexual harassment that allegedly occurred on some of those stays. The suit is currently in the discovery phase.

If the Republican Party fielded serious candidates to challenge Lara and Ma, both of them would be facing difficult reelection campaigns instead of coasting to victory. Alas, that is not the case.

Lara’s Republican opponent is businessman Robert Howell, a board member of the conservative Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley who has spent his campaign dodging the media and appears to know little, nor seems to care about the industry he seeks to regulate. He appears to be an opportunist, describing Lara’s ethical shortcomings as a “Christmas present.”

Jack Guerroro, a southern California council man with an impressive educational background who is challenging Ma, has succumbed to the conservative urge to raise hot-button social issues during the campaign. A school voucher and anti-abortion advocate, he has said he will challenge legislators when they make policy decisions he disagrees with. That doesn’t sound like the sober-sided financial expert you want in that position.

The Republican Party has pretty much abandoned California. They are outnumbered almost 2-to-1 by Democrats, and the most powerful Republican in the state, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, wants to spend the money the party has on congressional races so he can achieve his desire of becoming Speaker of the House.

No serious candidate is interested in that proposition, but that’s what you get when you are a one-party state.

Being the top executive at the Nevada County Fairgrounds used to include a good salary and the prospect of long-term employment. But that’s not the case anymore, as the abrupt dismissal of CEO Dale Chasse reminded us recently.

Chasse is the third CEO to leave the position since 2015, when Sandy Woods retired after 20 year at the fair, six of them as CEO. She succeeded Ed Scofield, who retired after 25 years to become a supervisor.

By contrast, Chasse lasted less than nine months on the job. When he was hired, the board touted Chasse’s show biz background, including expertise in pre-show development and event promotion. As they would say on Broadway, he laid an egg.

Of course, that’s just speculation on my part. As is usually the case, the board wouldn’t explain its decision. A personnel matter, you know.

Chasse was preceded by Patrick Eidman, who was promoted to the top spot in December 2018. Eidman was a local boy who was involved with the fair as a child, the kind of person you would expect to stay around for a long time. But he left in less than three years for a job in Colorado.

He was preceded by Rae Callender, who was hired in 2015 after Woods retired. Callender was placed on leave in July 2018 and fired in September, an action The Union said “was as mysterious as the two-month leave of absence that preceded it.”

The public has been kept in the dark through all of this, leading to much speculation about why the three most recent CEOs departed. But maybe the real problem is with the board.

Does the board have a clear vision of what kind of CEO it wants? Is there infighting that leads to compromise CEOs nobody’s really happy with? Do board members try to micromanage the position?

We probably won’t get the answers to those questions either. This sounds like a project for the Civil Grand Jury.

Nevada County voters won’t have the opportunity next week to vote for whoever is opposing Rep. Doug LaMalfa, our congressman since the last reapportionment 10 years ago sent Tom McClintock .on his once-a-decade quest for a secure legislative district.

LaMalfa’s popularity in Nevada County has been going downhill since he beat Jim Reed in 2012 with 52.4 % of the county’s vote. Since then, it was 51.5 % in 2014, 50.5% in 2016, 44.7% in 2018, then a jump up to 45.6% in 2020.

At his last town hall in the county in 2107, a rowdy crowd estimated at over 1,400 showed up at the Fairgrounds to confront (or support) their representative. The chairs were chained together so they couldn’t block fire exits, and it also prevented anybody from throwing them. To his credit, LaMalfa stood his ground and did nothing to soften his position on issues raised that day, like his opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

LaMalfa’s popularity declined as the county became more liberal (too many damn flatlanders) and his conservatism became more obvious. LaMalfa has been a reliable vote for the House Republican leadership, and was quick to drink Trump’s election fraud Kool-Aid.

After the Jan. 6 rioters disrupted certification of the presidential election results, LaMalfa joined 146 other Republicans in the House “Insurrection Caucus” to decertify the results. He also voted against the Presidential Election Reform Act, clarifying that the vice president has no role in validating the president’s election.

Did I also mention he’s a member of the Republican Study Committee, a group of House conservatives who want to ban abortions in six weeks? I doubt LaMalfa and the majority of voters in Nevada County will miss each other.

