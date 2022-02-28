George Boardman: Wildfire evacuation routes? Not our problem

This is what passes for the new normal in California with seven weeks left in winter:

∎ CalFire will conduct aviation training in Nevada and Placer counties over the next three months. You will be pleased to know that the Grass Valley Airport will be staffed “and fully capable of emergency retardant operations,” according to CalFire.

∎ The U.S. Weather Service issued a warning for high winds in the area on Feb. 16, creating a high fire danger. This is not the first fire warning issued during the winter months.

∎ A YubaNet poll listed emergency preparedness as the highest priority for the county Board of Supervisors this year. With eight goals to choose from, participants gave fire protection 20% of the vote.

∎ A wildfire forced evacuation of the Bishop area on Feb. 16. At over 2,000 acres, it is the third major fire to erupt two months into the New Year.





∎ Authorities report that vegetation is the driest it has ever been at this time of the year, and the weather forecasters are suggesting we pray for a “Miracle March.”

Meanwhile, the Grass Valley City Council voted 3-2 to permit construction of a 20-acre RV park across the street from the Fairgrounds, turning aside fears it could jam key escape routes in the event of a major fire that requires a swift evacuation.

The new park, where McCourtney Road and Auburn Road intersect, will accommodate 147 RVs and trailers, adding to the 103 spaces across McCourtney at the Fairgrounds.

This creates an interesting dynamic for people trying to flee a fire west of the fairgrounds, especially when people there will also be evacuating. Authorities advise owners of RVs and trailers to leave them behind because they are slow, hard to maneuver, and impede traffic when a rapid exit is of the essence.

But the challenges are just beginning once motorists leave the fairgounds. Then they have to make a left-hand turn onto a substandard interchange that leads to Highways 20 and 49. By the way, did you know CalFire considers that general area a “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone”?

None of this seemed to bother council members when they took up the matter Jan.25. The two council members who objected to the proposal were concerned about the lack of affordable housing here (council member Hilary Hodge) and why taxpayers were helping to bankroll the project (council member Tom Ivy).

But not to worry. Rob Wood of Millennium Planning and Engineering, which is running interference for the developers of the project, pointed out the park will have a gravel base that people can use to shelter in place in the event of wildfire, not to mention a 2,000-gallon fire suppression pond and planned hydrant hookup.

This assumes all of the RVs will be out of the park and that heavy winds created by wildfires won’t be raining fire debris on people trying to shelter in place. I don’t feel reassured.

Not that it really matters all that much. As Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron pointed out, evacuation plans for vehicles are essentially useless because wildfires can come from any direction, and turn on a dime. Quick, early evacuation is the only sure escape.

Alas, that doesn’t seem to be a big concern around these parts. While we get plenty of advice on lessening the chances of our houses catching on fire and having our go-bags ready, little focus is given to improving the few escape routes we have in the western county.

It’s bad enough that many residents have one shaky escape route from their rural homes. You are hardly home free when you get to highways 49, 20 and 174. Few people seem to be focused on how easy it is to block traffic on any of those three routes.

CalTrans is currently soliciting suggestions on improvement to Highway 49 along the 25-mile corridor from Grass Valley to Auburn. The agency reports that more than 30 proposed improvement projects have been submitted, including things like new turn lanes, sidewalk segments, truck-climbing lanes, and median barriers.

There is only one improvement on that stretch that really matters: Widening 49 to two-lanes each way from McKnight Way to Combie Road/Wolf Road. Why is this not obvious to anybody who thinks about the fire danger around here?

Of course, there would still be stiff resistance, as we found out when the state tried to straighten out two miles of Highway 174 from Maple Way to You Bet Road. You would think the state was desecrating a sacred burial ground by realigning curves and widening lanes. Even the county Board of Supervisors complained.

I wonder how many people are complaining now after last summer’s Camp Fire came close to taking out that whole area? We need more, not less, realignment along that highway, picturesque though it may be.

Grass Valley is not unique when it comes to evacuation routes. Everybody seems to think it is somebody else’s problem. But if we are to avoid our own Paradise inferno, we need to put more emphasis on escape routes.

One of our busy-body civic organizations that devote their energy to stopping shopping centers in their tracks or oppose reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine would do the community a favor by suing Grass Valley over this project. If you need precedent, look no further than the Lake County judge who stopped a massive multi-use project in its tracks.

As Superior Court Judge J. David Markham wrote in his ruling: “The additional people competing for the same limited routes can cause congestion and delay in evacuation, resulting in increased fire-related deaths.” Does that sound like any other area you know?

Meanwhile, Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar will soon be up for reelection. If he decides to seek another term, you might want to ask him why the revenue from the transient occupancy tax on 147 camper sites is worth more than the safety of nearby residents.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com