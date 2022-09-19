George Boardman: Voters confronting blank slates in several local races

If you’re one of those conscientious voters who likes to hear the candidates spell out their positions on the issues of the day, I hope you didn’t miss Monday’s forum featuring supervisorial candidates Patty Spencer and Lisa Swarthout.

That’s the only candidate forum you’re going to get to attend in Nevada County this year because too many candidates invited by the League of Women Voters to address the voters decided to keep their positions to themselves. They’re also denying an opportunity for their opponents to make their cases in one of the few public forums held here.

It’s not surprising that Assembly candidate Megan Dahle declined to participate, or that Congressional contender Kevin Kiley found something else to do with his time. Dahle, who is seeking her final term in the state Assembly, has been a loser at the polls in Nevada County.

Not only that, the Nevada County Republican Central Committee endorsed another Republican candidate in the June election. Talk about being unwelcomed! But she’ll get enough votes in the rest of the 1st Assembly District to get reelected, setting her up for a run at her husband’s state Senate seat in 2024.

Kiley, ever the upward striver, has been traveling all over the county boosting his name recognition. After traveling to southern California to get Donald Trump’s endorsement, he managed to land a speaking slot at the CPAC national convention in Texas. Even Fox News Digital interviewed him.

(For those of you who aren’t aware, CPAC is the kind of conservative outfit that considers Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban a good model for national leadership. Some members think he’s the kind of leader Trump should emulate.)

Kiley has shown in the past that he’s not too choosy about where he speaks if the audience is friendly and he can peddle copies of his book. Sactopolitico.com reports he signed copies of his book and spoke at a Capitol recall rally in 2021 organized by Cordie Williams, who runs the group 1776 Forever Free.

Among other things, Williams called for Americans to arm for a civil war after the Jan. 6 insurrection and has said the Democratic Party is leading Americans toward an Auschwitz-style furnace.

Another participant at the rally was Scott Presler, former national strategist for ACT for America, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “extremist hate group” and the Anti-Defamation League as the “largest anti-Muslim group in the United States,” according to SactoPolitico.

So why won’t Kiley face-off against Democrat Kermit Jones at a League of Women Voters forum in Nevada County? My guess is the county is too blue for Kiley’s taste —heck, he couldn’t even beat Brian Dahle when they faced off for the 1st state Senate District seat.

Kiley and Megan Dahle have been around long enough that we have a reasonable sense of where they’re coming from politically. What concerns me is three candidates seeking trustee seats in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. These people are truly a blank slate for people trying to make an intelligent decision.

Jenny Scicluna, a candidate for Area 1 trustee, didn’t respond to an invitation to participate at a candidate forum, according to the LWV. Stephanie Leishman, running in Area 2, declined an invitation, and the two candidates in Area 5 were unable to schedule due to travel plans.

You read that right: Jay Adamson and Ken Johnson declared their candidacies, then hit the road. That’s the kind of forward planning I’m looking for in my high school trustees.

Scicluna, Leishman and Johnson are identified by the LWV as Republicans, which raises a couple of interesting questions. It is no secret that the national Republican Party believes the issue of “parental rights” when it comes to how their children are educated can be a winning issue for the party in the November elections.

The California Republican Party has launched a “Parental Revolt” program that encourages the party faithful to seek local school board seats. An hour-long workshop on the subject was held at last spring’s state convention led by Shawn Steel, a former state party chair.

The 28 pages of training materials distributed at the workshop warned that “Ideological leftists prioritize unions interests over student interests to pursue purely ideological adventures, including the teaching of principles rooted in critical race theory left wing groups.”

“Focusing on the issues important to parents can help fuel Republican victories across California.”

The “Parent Revolt” program includes virtual training sessions that detail how and where to run for office, plus tips for digital campaigns and going door-to-door. The program is designed to capitalize on COVID pandemic frustrations, and concerns over critical race theory, sex education and the use of gender pronouns. The Democratic Party has run similar recruitment and election efforts, typically in tandem with teachers’ unions.

Are Scicluna, Leishman and Johnson part of this Republican effort? I have no idea. For all I know, they are foaming-at-the-mouth Trumpsters, RINOs, or Eisenhower-type Republicans, the sensible people who used to dominate the party.

But since they are not willing to enter the public arena and state their views on education, I’m not willing to give any of them a four-year mandate to create mischief. That’s something you should consider as well.

