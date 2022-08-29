George Boardman: Too much of a good thing?

Democracy is a good thing, but there are times when we can have too much of it for our own good.

That’s one thought that occurred to me as I scanned the 46 local races in Nevada County ranging from community service districts to a supervisor’s seat that will appear on the November ballot. (Don’t worry: They won’t all appear on your ballot.)

That’s in addition to the state and federal races, plus state and local ballot propositions and initiatives. No wonder most voters are poorly informed—who has time for all of that?

Fortunately, your fellow residents have made it easier for you to focus in on the races that matter by failing to run for many of the positions available. Of the 46 local races, just 19 of them—races where there are more candidates that positions available—can be considered competitive.

In 20 other races, there are as many candidates as there are seats available, and nobody has bothered to run at all in five other races. In a year when parental control of schools is supposed to be the next front in the culture wars, nobody has run for trustee seats open in the Union Hill, Twin Ridges and Tahoe-Truckee school districts.

The Western Gateway Park and Recreation District and LOP Ranchos Community Service District failed to attract any candidates, and three others have fewer candidates than seats available: Mystic Mine Road Community Service District, Peardale Chicago Park Fire District, and the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District.

And we’re not exactly attracting the cream of the crop either. The League of Women Voters announced last week it will sponsor just one candidates forum for supervisor because at least one candidate for every other important race declined to participate. If they have views, they don’t want to share them with the public.

Then there’s the forum for the Grass Valley City Council, which was canceled over safety concerns. The league didn’t mention any names, but it was probably referring to candidate Mathew Coulter, who has several restraining orders outstanding against him, and needs a police escort to attend council meetings. Mitch McConnell isn’t the only person with candidate quality concerns.

There are a lot of reasons why people lack interest in filling these positions. If you take the job seriously, you’re going to spend a large chunk of your free time preparing for and attending meetings for little or no compensation.

Regardless of how wise or thoughtful your decisions are, you’re going to be criticized, and—increasingly today—threatened with physical harm to you and your family. Police presence is becoming more common at city council, school board and other public meetings. Public decorum? Forget about it. People are angry and want you to know about it. Who signs up for that kind of abuse?

And we probably have more democracy than we need. It is hard to justify nine school districts in a county with an ever-shrinking school population, unless you think we need more bureaucrats.

Some of our smaller fire districts are so bereft of resources that our more solvent districts have to cover for them, compromising the fire protection of everybody. Higgins Fire has lost so many tax elections that it is barely solvent, and Rough and Ready Fire is prepared to merge with Penn Valley because it can’t make it on its own.

We need more consolidation and fewer bureaucrats. More civility would also be nice, but I’m not holding my breath on that one.

Not so folksy

Save Mart in Grass Valley, which says it is locally owned, locally grown, and the friendliest store in town, seems to a have lost that folksy vibe now that it has new corporate overseers.

Just ask the store’s former pharmacy customers, who were abruptly informed their business has been moved to Walgreens. How much notice were customers given for this change? How about none, unless they noticed the Grass Valley outlet was shuttered, tried to phone in a refill, or saw an article in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Not even Kmart, never known for its customer service, was that inconsiderate. When they announced they were closing their Grass Valley store, pharmacy customers were given several weeks’ notice their business was moving to Rite Aid.

Save Mart’s pharmacy customers realized they were being dumped when a letter arrives several days after the pharmacy closed. Even then, they didn’t actually say they were going out of the pharmacy business, writing:

“Your local Save Mart store will continue to serve you as always. However, your prescriptions are being moved to Walgreens,” where they can now get their prescriptions filled on Sutton Way.

This abrupt change will be a hassle for many people, particularly those with mobility issues who like to do their grocery shopping where they can pick-up their prescriptions. They also have to decide if they want to keep their prescriptions at Walgreens or move them again—prices vary depending on where you get your meds.

If it’s any consolation, Grass Valley customers aren’t alone. Save Mart Companies, which also own Lucky and FoodMaxx, is closing 90 pharmacies in California and Nevada, apparently part of a major restructuring.

The company was acquired earlier this year by Kingswood Capital Management, a Los Angeles private equity firm that specializes in acquiring unloved businesses (aka, divestitures), and those that are in turnarounds, need restructuring, or are bankrupt.

The goal is to make these companies profitable enough so they can be sold at a profit or taken public, and companies like Kingswood typically follow a similar game plan.

First, they eliminate the businesses they don’t want to be in (like pharmacies), then they close stores that are unprofitable and open new ones in better markets, then they reduce personnel as much as possible.

It’s the animal spirits of capitalism at their best.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City.