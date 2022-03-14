George Boardman: There’s nothing funny about the decline in political humor

Humor is one of the victims of our mirthless partisan politics. The damage can be found across the political spectrum.

The political left is so earnest about saving the world that it seems to have banned laughter, which denotes a lack of earnestness. You know there is no room for jocularity when the leader of the environmental group the Sunrise Movement says: “My job is to wake up every day and stare into the abyss of human suffering.”

Humorlessness has also crept into the political right, which has become a personality cult centered on a former president who has no self-awareness or the ability to say anything funny. His acolytes, who tend to be occupied with thoughts of violence and toxic masculinity, wouldn’t get the joke anyway.

The few television talking heads who attempt to deflate our pompous politicians are practically all of the left-leaning variety, and none of them find anything funny about dearly held liberal beliefs involving gender issues, any type of welfare you can think of, or the drive to give us clean energy, ready or not. “Saturday Night Live” tries, but its heart is not in it.

Fox News, the main conduit for popular conservative thought, seems more focused on fanning the culture wars while making excuses for thugs than in finding anything humorous about the news or our elected leaders. Of course, Rachel Maddow isn’t a barrel of laughs either.





The best source for conservative political humor these days is The Babylon Bee, which tends to specialize in inside jokes that only Christians will understand. Still, it is a worthy rival to The Onion, even though it has to contend with the fact checkers at Facebook, who don’t seem to understand that “Fake News You Can Trust” just might be satire.

There’s an old saying on Broadway that “Satire is what closes on Saturday night.” These days, you can add Zuck’s algorithms.

What’s left of political humor took a big hit in February with the death of P.J. O’Rouke, a cynic who found humor everywhere and in everything, especially his fellow Republicans. He was proudly conservative, even declaring the Almighty a Republican, but that never stopped him from tying his fellow travelers to the bumper and dragging them over the asphalt.

New readers may want to start with “Thrown Under the Omnibus,” a collection of his work where he provides insights on how to drive possum-eyed drunk while engaging a female companion. You can read that in “Republican Party Reptile,” which assures right wingers that they need not be bound by the rules they picked up in the revival tent.

O’Rourke reported from more than 40 countries in the course of his 50-year career, and much of it can be found in “Holidays in Hell,” “Give War a Chance” and “Peace Kills.” He never seemed to miss much: Kuwait City is “Houston without beer,” and Afghan suicide bombers usually attack in the morning because “it is a hot country and the explosive vests are thick and heavy.”

He even found progress in post-communist countries like Albania: “The National Commercial Bank in the city of Gjirokaster was robbed with a tank.” Then there’s his description of enjoying a cocktail made of cobra blood during a trip to China.

He infiltrated an American “peace” cruise down the Volga River in 1982, when communists were still in control of Mother Russia. O’Rourke considered socialism “a violation of the American principle that you shouldn’t stick your nose in other people’s business except to make a buck,” and didn’t feel comfortable with his fellow travelers. His shipmates, he wrote, “were people who believed that everything about the Soviet Union was perfect, but they were bringing their own toilet paper.”

He had little use for the Obama administration or liberal beliefs that big government is the solution to all of our problems. Like any true conservative, he had a firm belief in human fallibility.

“If government were a product, selling it would be illegal.”

“The good news is that, according to the Obama administration, the rich will pay for everything. The bad news is that, according to the Obama administration, you’re rich.”

“If you think health care is expensive now, wait until it’s free.”

But there was a limit to how far O’Rourke supported conservative dogma, as we learned in 2016 when he declared his vote for Hillary Clinton. The Democratic Party candidate, he said, was wrong “about absolutely everything,” except in one regard: She wasn’t Donald Trump.

Conservative writer Christopher Buckley, whose humor is too subtle for the average Trump acolyte, views O’Rourke’s death as “the end of a particular and essential sensibility …. We’ve lost the last funny conservative.”

“Now that he’s gone, the proverbial baton is passed to a new generation of conservative satirists, specifically Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marjorie Taylor Greene. And that’s not funny.”

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com