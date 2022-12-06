George Boardman: The best thinking of a monkey mind

Being a thrifty fellow, I originally started Observations from the Center Stripe as a way to utilize random thoughts and observations that would never be developed into a column. Waste not, want not, as Ben Franklin supposedly said.

Somewhat to my surprise, the exercise turned out to be a well-read feature of my column. Some people tell me Observations is the first thing they read (anything to get them in the tent) while others say it’s the only thing they read (thanks, I guess).

Observations are basically a product of my monkey mind, which can easily dart from one subject to a totally unrelated matter. Web sites that try to tailor the news to my tastes are wasting their time; I’m interested in just about anything but soccer or really complex science.

Observations can occur to me at any time, but usually pop-up in the morning as I go through my daily routine of reading two newspapers and perusing several news sites. Driving seems to be a productive time as well; the longer the drive, the more my mind wanders.

Most of these thoughts end up in a file I call “Future Stuff,” a collection of thoughts, column ideas, and articles that might be useful in future columns. When I actually get around to writing Observations every two weeks or so, 98% of the thoughts I save get dumped.

What follows is a selection of some of my favorite Observations from last year. Like a reader who once told me Observations “make me laugh,” I hope you get a chuckle or two from this year’s selection.

Wee the people

THE COUNTY health department basically told you to stay out of the water at Lake Wildwood without actually saying it. Why the reluctance to get to the point?…A CAREFUL shopper informs me that Briar Patch stocks an item that is cheaper there than anyplace else in town. Really…IF THE Union’s coverage of the opposition to the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine is an accurate reflection of the community’s mood, any supervisor who green lights the project will be booted out of office…I HAVEN’T seen so many residents get this agitated about something since the days of NH2020…PEOPLE MAY not like the high price of gas, but it hasn’t changed their driving habits. Check out the long lines of cars idling in the drive through lanes…WHY DO the high school district trustees remind me of the Keystone Cops?…WHO WILL Police Chief Alex Gammelgard supervise once the new deputy chief takes over both divisions of the department? The deputy chief?…I DON’T think the governor is losing any sleep over the prospect of facing Brian Dahle or Reinette Senum in the general election…WHATEVER HAPPENED to those guys who were going to recall the supervisors? As they say in Texas: Big hat, no cattle… AFTER PUNTING the decision to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine to the Board of Supervisors, the Grass Valley City Council has hired a consultant to give the supes its two-cents worth. Brilliant…THERE SEEM to be almost daily reports of fire agencies responding to burn piles getting out of control. Shouldn’t we start fining these people?…

Snowmagedon

PG&E ADMITS it underestimated the severity of the snow storm that hit us last December, thereby delaying their response. These are the same guys who decide when to cut the power during fire season…THE COUNTY seemed to have been surprised as well. Where were the contract workers they normally deploy?…AS THE sheriff said in response to a complaint about our unreliable broadband: “We don’t know what we don’t know”…WHY DO some people have to call 1-833-DIAL211 to get 2-1-1 service? The whole point is to make it easy to remember and simple to use, like 9-1-1 and 4-1-1…THERE ARE more than a few people in the county who should embrace the old motto of the Boy Scouts: Be prepared… I HOPE we can get the snow storm damage cleaned up before the fire season starts…BASED ON the amount of wood still around from last December’s Snowmagedon event, I’m glad I’m not in the firewood business…

We’re Golden

IT IS estimated that California will need to increase its electric capacity by 30% to accommodate all of those electric cars in 2035. We strain to meet our basic needs now… CALIFORNIA’S BUDGET surplus ($97.5 billion) is larger than the budgets of every state except New York, Florida and Texas… IF RESEARCHERS are correct that California can look forward to a future of megafloods, why worry about water?…GOV. NEWSOM and the state Legislature refused to block an increase in the state gasoline tax from 51.1 cents a gallon to 53.9 cents on July 1… BRIAN DAHLE insists he’s not one of those “crazy Republicans” who wants to be governor. Talk about alienating your base!…MOST PEOPLE ASSUME Gavin Newsom’s next political target is Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. With Joe Biden sinking in the polls, why wait?…WHAT A coincidence: Those state gas tax rebates are going to be mailed in October as people decide how they’re going to vote…

Politics

IT’S HARD to believe that so many people bought into Donald Trump’s voter fraud fantasy without any proof that would hold up in a court of law. The Republican Party is becoming the Jonestown of politics…THAT WAS sound advice Jerry Brown gave progressives who are upset with Joe Biden’s personnel selections: “Get a good joint and just chill”… PRO-GUN types love to bring up the mental health issue whenever there’s a mass shooting, then oppose background checks for people buying guns… IF THE economy is a major election issue for you, it doesn’t really matter who you vote for. Republicans think tax cuts—especially for the rich—are the magic elixir that cures all economic ills, while Democrats think throwing money at the poor is the way to go…I HAVE a hunch we won’t be hearing much about voter fraud if the Republicans take control of the House and/or the Senate…REPUBLICANS WANT you to forget about their extreme positions on abortion until after Election Day, but you can bet the winners will revisit the issue in January…DESPITE HIS low numbers, Biden leads Trump in a matchup, according to at least one poll… NATIVE AMERICANS know all about great replacement theory… WHAT WAS the typical Republican’s reaction when a recording showed House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy lied? Hunt down the traitor who leaked the recording…IF YOU put the heads of Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert together, you’d have an impressive rock garden…

Speaking of sports

I KNOW WE’RE in the age where everybody gets a trophy, but you shouldn’t be able to make the playoffs with a losing record…WHY DO football players hit each other on their helmets when they make a good play? Don’t they get enough of that just playing the game?… IT WAS said that 49ers great Hugh McElhenny, who died recently at 93, took a pay cut when he left the University of Washington to turn pro. Now that over-hyped college football players are being paid, that won’t be unique…OAKLAND shouldn’t be surprised by the dismal attendance at A’s games. Fans won’t support you if you don’t try…

Navel gazing

CAMPING IS where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person…WOMEN SPEND more time wondering what men are thinking than men spend actually thinking…DO YOU need a split personality to live in the moment without becoming self absorbed?… THE OLDER you get, the fewer things worth waiting in line for…MOST PEOPLE have to get really old before they stop lying about their age and start bragging about it…HAVE YOU noticed that the Roman numerals for 40 are XL?… IS AN argument between two vegans still called a beef?…IF SOMEBODY being interviewed says, “That’s a great question,” it usually means he or she doesn’t have a good answer…IF YOU think there’s good in everybody, you haven’t met everybody…DON’T ASSUME malice when stupidity can explain the actions of people… WHY DO so many people feel isolated in our increasingly connected world? Because they substitute devices for people…

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at notboredgeorgeman@gmail.com .