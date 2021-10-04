George Boardman: Republicans are clueless in the Golden State

As I scanned a map of California’s counties that showed how they voted to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, it wasn’t hard to find Nevada County. We stood out as a blue island in a sea of red.

Newsom lost decisively in the State of Jefferson. But like the recall effort itself, Jefferson is a figment of rural malcontents’ imagination that has to deal with the reality that is California. Newsom may not be the state’s favorite son, but he looks a lot better than any of the alternatives offered by the Republicans.

I knew Newsom would beat the recall movement when the GOP’s anointed challenger, Larry Elder, announced the appointment of a voter integrity board to challenge the election results, and put a link on his election web site to report incidents of voter fraud.

Since he made this announcement five days before the ballots were due and no voting results had been released, I figured Elder had polling that showed the recall question was going to lose big and decided to activate the Republican fall-back position to give him an excuse before the counting actually started.

As it turned out, the recall lost by such a huge margin — 62% to 38% — that there was no point in claiming a rigged election. Nobody would believe that such a massive fraud was possible with the possible exception of some Trump diehards. Even Trump didn’t say anything afterward.





Some “Big Lie” believers in Nevada County got into the act anyway, demanding a “forensic audit” of our voting results, according to country Clerk-Recorder Gregory Diaz. They apparently find it hard to believe that 54% of those who voted in the county rejected Newsom’s recall.

These are two more examples of how Republicans love to shoot themselves in the feet. But less than half the state’s registered Republicans who backed Trump in 2020 bothered to vote in the recall.

The election came down to how many Democrats took the recall seriously and voted. Newsom spent an estimated $80 million — four times what Elder spent — to raise the specter of a Trump takeover if Newsom were recalled and Elder won. Republicans made it easy for this plan of attack work.

As I wrote in March, there are ample examples of mismanagement and poor leadership to justify replacing Newsom. Was any of this actually discussed in depth during the campaign? No. Newsom refused to debate his possible replacements, arguing that he wasn’t running against them.

Newsom’s challengers were content to try to consolidate the Republican base behind them, a questionable tactic when your party’s voters are outnumbered 2-1. The polls showed the recall in a virtual dead-heat as recently as early August. Then Newsom’s opponents made a fatal mistake: They started talking about their positions on what they thought were the issues.

Elder led with his chin, promising to roll back Newsom’s vaccine mandates and mask requirements despite polls that showed most Californians agreed with the governor’s handling of the pandemic. Elder poured more gas on the fire with his opposition to abortion and the minimum wage — he doesn’t want any minimum wage.

This approach resonated in Nevada County, where Republicans backed Elder by large margins over the other contenders. This may have come as a surprise to county Republican Party chair Bob Hren, who told The Union less than a month before the election that an internal poll showed 90% support for Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

Kiley’s support in the county was more like 9%. Maybe local Republicans got confused by all of the Kevins on the ballot, or maybe Hren polled the wrong Republicans. Another example of how Newsom’s opponents didn’t have their pulse on the electorate.

The Republican establishment knew a loser what it saw one. Very little Republican money flowed to the campaign from outside the state, and the state’s most prominent Republican, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, made little effort to get involved. The only two national Republican figures who showed up to support the recall were Newt Gingrich and Mike Huckabee. Seriously.

The recall results give Newsom a clear path to reelection next year — the primary is just eight months away. If Elder decides to run again (and he’s the clear leader in the clubhouse), he figures to lose as badly next year as he did last month.

And don’t forget Alex Padilla, who has to run for Kamala Harris’ Senate seat next year. Can you think of one Republican who could give him a serious run? I think McCarthy would rather be speaker of the House.

There’s always Kiley, who would become a candidate for the publicity if nothing else. I’m sure Kiley’s run for governor became worth it when he was the only challenger spotlighted on the CBS Evening News the night before Election Day. (This is what happens when you sent a guy out from the Washington bureau a few days before the vote.)

“By any measure, the recall was an astounding success,” Kiley declared afterward, pointing to the ability to gather 1.7 million voters to sign the recall petition as a foundation for future success.

But Kiley received just 3.4% of the votes cast to succeed Newsom, and couldn’t find time in his “busy” schedule to attend the state party’s three-day convention in San Diego. It’s hard to take seriously somebody who couldn’t beat Brian Dahle for a state Senate seat.

Things don’t look so easy for Democrats outside the Golden State. If history is any indication, the Democrats will lose control of the Senate and House of Representatives, where they have very narrow margins anyway. All congressional districts will be reapportioned for the November 2022 elections, and Republicans control most of the states where politicians get to decide.

But not all hope is lost. If the current modeling is accurate and the pandemic bottoms out by next spring, complaints about vaccination mandates and related issues won’t have much traction come general election time. Republicans think the public is concerned about the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, but few people will care a year from now.

We can look forward to a Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of abortion, a decision that will be issued no later than next June, just as the election season is warming up. Regardless of how the court rules, it will probably become a major issue by next November.

Then there’s the man who won’t be on any ballot, Donald Trump, who seems intent on unseating the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him and demand buy-in to Trump’s “I was robbed” campaign.

This puts Republican candidates in a tough spot, as The Wall Street Journal noted in a recent editorial: “If they don’t swear fealty to the stolen election canard, they’ll risk being attacked by Mr. Trump and his supporters. But if they do agree with the Trump line, they’ll give Democrats an opening to tie them to the Jan. 6 riot and Mr. Trump’s attempt to overturn the election results.”

I’m confident Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s political operatives say a prayer every night that Trump remains Trump.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com .