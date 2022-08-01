George Boardman: Nevada City v. state of California?

It’s not exactly the equivalent of dumping tea in Boston Harbor, but cities throughout California are rising in opposition to a new state mandate they fear will weaken their ability to decide what their cities look like.

The mandate, more formally known as Senate Bill 9, is designed to address California’s chronic housing shortage by allowing more density in neighborhoods by removing some of the barriers thrown up by cities.

The law makes it easier for property owners to split lots, convert homes into duplexes, or build second units on their property — up to four units that had one before — through a process known as magisterial approval that removes city officials’ discretion to arbitrarily reject denser housing.

The lot splits are allowed as long as the new lots aren’t less than 1,200 square feet or less than 40% of the original lot size. To discourage developers, property owners have to live in one of the units for at least three years.

But SB 9, which became law Jan. 1, allows communities to impose their own “objective” design standards for new construction. They can also set their own fees regardless of how seemingly excessive.

It didn’t take cities long to wiggle through that loop hole, as dozens of cities across the state passed ordinances that make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for homeowners to pursue SB 9 projects.

Rafa Sonnenfeld, director of legal advocacy at YIMBY (Yes in My Back Yard) Law, a housing advocacy group, said, “Virtually every city is restricting the law in some way. I’m not aware of any in the Bay Area that are exemplary.”

Some cities have been creative, others widely ridiculed in putting up roadblocks. Woodside, one of the wealthiest towns in the country, received a lot of unwanted attention when it declared the town a mountain lion sanctuary, making it exempt from the provisions of SB 9.

Sonoma requires at least three mature trees, 10 shrubs, and at least 800 square feet of shared yard space on the land to be developed, while Sunnyvale wants $98,500 in permits to build a 1,500-square-foot house. That’s what it charges a developer to build seven houses.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors decided to exempt the city entirely from SB 9 by passing an ordinance that would get rid of single-family zoning by allowing fourplexes in every neighborhood, but would remove the streamlined permit approval that is the crux of SB 9. Mayor London Breed vetoed the measure.

Now Nevada City, ever protective of the city’s heritage, is entering the fray with a citizen-sponsored initiative that would thwart SB 9 by declaring large sections of the town part of the historic district.

Backers of the initiative say they have enough signatures to force action on the issue, and the city has until Friday to determine if the proposal qualifies. The city council could take action as soon as its Aug. 10 meeting.

The Nevada City Historical Neighborhood District Initiative would expand the historical designation from houses built in 1945 and older to houses built in 1972 and older. Daniel Ketcham, president of the Nevada City Historical Society who is spearheading the effort, said SB 9 “takes away all public input” to preserve the essential character of the town.

Since the historic downtown district was created over 50 years ago, the town has been steadfast in batting down anything that smacks of modernity and in the process limiting the ability to create new housing or remodel existing structures. The city Planning Commission has done its part to short circuit the implementation of accessory dwelling unit laws.

This being Nevada City, the embryonic initiative is already starting a debate. Opponents point out the initiative would make it difficult and expensive for homeowners in the new district to make improvements. The Nevada County Association of Realtors concluded residents “face a threat to their rights that would have far reaching and long-lasting consequences.”

The elephant in this debate is the state of California, which has signaled its intention to vigorously enforce the provisions of SB 9. The state Housing and Community Development Department is investigating complaints about cities defying the law.

If a complaint appears valid, the department will offer “technical assistance” to the city and 30 days to fix the problem. If a second letter fails, the attorney general will step in.

‘We look forward to defending this important law in court,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said recently, “and will not be deterred from our ongoing efforts to enforce SB 9 and other state housing laws.” To help the state along, YIMBY Law is tracking 80 cities that are out of compliance and has asked Bonta to zero in on 50 of them.

The attorney general has already forced Woodside to cancel its mountain lion refuge designation, and persuaded Pasadena to forget about exempting itself from the provisions of SB 9 by creating historic “landmark districts” covering much of the city.

Does that sound like something Nevada City might want to try? The Nevada City Council might want to go slow on this initiative unless it relishes an expensive legal fight with the state that it probably can’t win.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com