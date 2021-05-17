George Boardman: Medical care entangled in the politics of equity

A bill currently before the state Legislature would prevent area residents who get their medical care through UC Davis from using services at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, another casualty in the war over abortion and LGBTQ rights.

The University of California’s seven medical schools have contracts to provide treatment or training at 77 hospitals and other health facilities across the state, many of them owned by or affiliated with Dignity Health, including Sierra Nevada Memorial.

Dignity Health hospitals follow the teachings of the Catholic Church, which bars abortions, transgender surgery, physician-assisted suicide, and other generally accepted medical procedures.

A bill introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would allow the UC medical system to maintain connections with these hospitals only if they changed their policies or did not apply them to UC physicians and students. The bill, AB379, has cleared the Senate education and health committees, but has not come up for a final vote.

This movement started in 2019 when UC San Francisco moved to expand its affiliation with Dignity Health a deal that sparked protests from the medical and LGBTQ communities. The deal was scuttled.

That was followed by a letter signed by 2,500 UC faculty, students, alumni and staff urging UC President Michael Drake to take a stand against affiliation agreements with institutions that restrict crucial services for women and LGBTQ patients. Wiener’s bill followed.

Wiener said restrictions on the contracts the university signs are based not on medical needs or resources, but instead are “based on the policies of UC contractors, which result in discriminatory and substandard patient care,” particularly for low-income and minority patients.

The practices of Dignity Health hospitals are governed by a document, Ethical and Religious Directives, developed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that bans abortion, in vitro fertilization, contraception, assisted suicide, and “gender-affirming” care. In addition, the document states that non-Catholic affiliates will not “manage, carry out, or assist in carrying out … immoral procedures.”

UC said it has amended its hospital contracts in the past two years to make it clear that its physicians and medical students can rely on their “professional judgment” in advising patients, regardless of a hospital’s policies. But that’s not the same as actually providing the care, said Dr. Jody Steinauer, a medical professor at UC San Francisco.

For example, she said, if a patient giving birth by cesarean section wanted to be sterilized by tubal ligation, a UC doctor at an affected hospital could only advise her to get the surgery elsewhere. “The answer is to renegotiate with those hospitals” and to end contracts with those that refuse, Steinauer said.

Wiener’s legislation is opposed by the Alliance of Catholic Health Care and the California Hospital Association, which represents more than 400 private and public hospitals in the state. The bill “would significantly diminish access to high-quality care for millions of Californians, especially in underserved communities,” the state association said in a letter to the state Senate Health Committee.

Lori Capello Dangberg, vice president of the Alliance of Catholic Health Care, said Wiener’s legislation “would eliminate hundreds of partnerships that provide medically necessary primary and specialty care to thousands of patients.”

Dignity Health is the largest hospital chain in California and the fifth largest in the nation. If Wiener’s bill becomes law, area residents who get their medical care through the UC Davis Health System will have to change coverage or go down the hill for needed treatment.

Another reminder that we don’t live in a hermetically-sealed box, isolated from the issues that roil California and the rest of the country.

MONEY TIME

Earmarks, banished a decade ago as a source of waste and corruption, are back in a new guise as Community Project Funding, and might be able to deliver some goodies to Nevada County.

Lawmaker requests to fund specific projects in their districts, earmarks became the victim of the Tea Party-influenced drive by Republicans to cut waste and get government spending under control. (How did that work out?)

The ban was aided by the infamous $100 million “bridge to nowhere” requested for Alaska, $500,000 allocated for a tea pot museum in North Carolina, and the congressman who was convicted of taking kickbacks to steer earmarks to defense industry work.

Democrats have revived the practice, but with specific rules. Members of Congress are required to publish their requests online, certify they and their family have no financial stake in the project, not seek money for any for-profit entities, and demonstrate community support for the recipient.

The House Republican Caucus held a vote on the issue earlier this year. The results were kept secret, but it is becoming clear now who supports and objects to earmarks. Rep. Tom McClntock, who represents the Truckee area of Nevada County, didn’t ask for any earmarks while Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a long-time recipient of government handouts, has requested 10 projects totaling $24.7 million for his district.

“These are the types of community projects that are for government to help advance,” LaMalfa said in a statement announcing his requests. “I will continue to work with North State communities to improve the lives of our citizens through advocating for good policies and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”

The most money went to Butte and Nevada counties, which didn’t back LaMalfa the last time he ran for re-election — maybe he doesn’t hold grudges. Nevada County’s in line for $4.8 million requested by the Sheriff’s Office to improve the radio infrastructure for first responders to communicate efficiently during emergencies or natural disasters. An additional $1.75 million has been requested for the Ponderosa West fuel suppression project near Grass Valley, and $1 million for a 330,000-gallon water tank to fight fires in North San Juan.

The total pot for all requests is capped at $15 billion, so there is no guarantee all — or any — of this money will end up in Nevada County. The House is controlled by Democrats and they remember LaMalfa’s support of Donald Trump’s effort to try to overturn the election results.

When it comes to hardball politics, payback can be nasty.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com .