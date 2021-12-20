George Boardman: Masks can’t protect those deserving of annual awards

Restrictions imposed by the state this year to halt the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on several aspects of life this year in Nevada County, but that didn’t dampen the muddled thinking of some of our residents.

Elected and appointed officials certainly did their part. They may have found refuge from the people they represent via Zoom, but that didn’t stop them from making their share of head-scratching decisions.

All of this added to the merriment of selecting the winners of the eighth annual You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Awards, given every December to those members of the community who distinguish themselves during the year in ways they may have reason to regret during a more reflective time.

Take the county Board of Supervisors. Firmly secured in their bunkers … I mean offices. They tried to enforce the state’s mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19 while avoiding a pandemic of controversy. They sort of cracked down on local businesses while exempting county employees from vaccination mandates, a big relief to the county Deputy Sheriffs Association.

When some businesses openly challenged the supervisors and ignored mandates, they were fined and told by the county counsel to “behave” if they wanted the fines lifted, according to a lawsuit they filed. The supervisors’ cumulative actions generated the threat of a recall instead of praise.





Grass Valley’s computers were hacked, prompting city officials to lawyer up, provide sketchy details of how the computers were breached, and not disclose how much ransom was paid. But the police chief expressed confidence that there is honor among these thieves.

Speaking of police, a Nevada City report on the department’s handling of an attack at a Black Lives Matter march revealed that the chief and lieutenant were off-duty that day, and that no supervisors were on hand during the scuffle. But the report didn’t mention any names — that’s not the Nevada County way.

NID found a new way to make some money, according to the Civil Grand Jury, and Nevada City erased a river down one of its streets. Race Communications, our latest hope for a 21st century telecommunications system, used a contractor that managed to sever three of our existing fiber-optic cables in just two weeks of digging.

When it comes to getting it wrong, it would be hard to beat a poll by the Nevada County Republican Party on who local voters favored in the recall election. Meanwhile, our congressman preferred to go unmasked in Washington, D.C., during the Trump insurrection.

All of this gives us ample material to fulfill the charge of Chicago journalist and humorist Finley Peter Dunne, who believed “the job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” What follows helps us fulfill that mandate.

FIRE COUNCIL SAFETY AWARD: To the Nevada City Planning Commission, which turned aside a request to demolish an old building because it was a fire and safety hazard. The building burned down five months later.

SILENCE IS GOLDEN AWARD: Business owners protesting the county’s COVID-19 mandates alleged in a suit they were told by the county counsel to “behave” if they wanted the county to reduce fines levied on their businesses.

BAD TIMING AWARD: To the Nevada County Community Library, which announced it would reopen to limited operations the same day county public health authorities said Nevada County was in danger of moving back from the red tier to the purple tier because of a rise in COVID-19 cases,

THANKS FOR NOTHING AWARD: To Dollar General. Supervisor Ed Scofield took political heat for backing the chain’s proposal to build a store in Alta Sierra. After it was approved, Dollar General decided not to build the store.

CRIME NEVER SLEEPS AWARD: To the Nevada City Police Department, where the chief and lieutenant had the day off when opposing forces mixed it up at a Black Lives Matter march.

WHO’S IN CHARGE HERE AWARD: To Nevada City Police again. No department supervisors were working when police had to confront opposing forces at the BLM march.

NEW PROFIT CENTER AWARD: To the Nevada Irrigation District, which charges $3.75 for paperless payments that are free of charge at other area water districts, and collected $51,000 more for reimbursement of a state fee than it actually spent, according to a Civil Grand Jury investigation.

SCHOOL DAZE AWARD: To an unidentified employee at Nevada Union High School who triggered a lockdown by pushing the wrong button.

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT AWARD: To the city of Nevada City, which destroyed the painting of a river down Commercial Street by local artist Miriam Morris because she lacked the proper permit. She requested permission three months earlier, but heard nothing from City Hall.

CAN YOU DIG IT AWARD: To an unidentified contractor for Race Communications, which severed fiber-optic cables three times in two weeks, disrupting high-speed communications services. The contractor apparently didn’t call before digging.

CONFLICTING INTERESTS AWARD: To Robert Bee of Grass Valley, who pointed out in a letter to The Union that Waste Management wanted recycled items washed while Grass Valley, Nevada City and NID were imposing mandatory water rationing.

SMOKEY THE BEAR AWARD: To NID Director Rich Johansen, who encouraged water users to grow their lawns longer than five inches to conserve water. The county Office of Emergency Services recommended that grass be cut down to four inches or lower to reduce the risk of fire.

ENDORSEMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD: To Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, who expressed confidence the people who hacked the city’s computers would keep their promise to unlock them in exchange for an undisclosed ransom. Apparently there is honor among thieves.

WHAT’S IN A NAME AWARD: To Gammelgard again, who told the City Council that a camera that takes pictures of license plates is actually an Automated License Plate Reader.

QUOTE OF THE YEAR AWARD: To Grass Valley City Council member Hilary Hodge, during a discussion of what the city should do with $3 million in federal COVID relief funds: “I think it’s really important that we take the innovation that we had to have and move into the innovation we want to have.”

POLL AXED AWARD: To county Republican Party chair Bob Hren, who said an internal poll found that 90% of local Republicans favored Assemblyman Kevin Kiley to replace Gavin Newsom if he was recalled. Kiley got slightly more than 9% of the votes cast in the county.

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD AWARD: To Lake of the Pines, which will soon be able to get two meals delivered daily to low-income seniors by Gold Country Community Services — if anybody there qualifies.

UNMASKED MAN AWARD: To Rep. Doug LaMalfa, one of nine GOP congressmen who didn’t wear masks while waiting out the Capitol riot in a crowded “secure location.” Three people in that room were later diagnosed with COVID-19.

FINALLY AWARD: More than a decade after it was closed because of safety concerns, the Disneyland-like restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge was completed.

TICK, TICK, TICK AWARD: To the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, which decided three years ago to equip its deputies with body cameras. They aren’t operational yet.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com