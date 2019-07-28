George Boardman: Lessons to be learned from the Nevada City parking meter debacle

I WONDER if Progressives who favor an expansion of the federal government really want to give more power to people like Donald Trump … PEOPLE APPLYING for food stamps will be able to submit supporting documentation via their smart phones under legislation pending in the state Senate. If you can afford a smart phone, do you really need food stamps? … DODGERS prospect Kyle Garlick isn’t from Gilroy and St. Louis pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon isn’t from Florida ...

As you have probably heard by now, the Nevada City Council’s effort to quadruple the town’s parking meter rates went over like a … well, flat tire.

The Council voted to rescind the rate increase last week after downtown business owners and others strenuously objected to the increase, in part because the proposal suddenly morphed from a doubling to a quadrupling of the rate. Some people concluded the Council was trying to pull a fast one.

While the protest didn’t rise to the level of those in Puerto Rico, it showed what can happen when city leaders make policy on the fly and fail to understand the sentiments of their constituents. There are lessons to be learned here, if people choose to learn them.

Things started out innocently enough in May with a proposal to double the parking rate to 50 cents an hour, a move that was thought to free up more parking spots while raising revenue for needed services, fire mitigation among them.

City staff was asked to come back with a plan to triple the rate, which was presented at a June meeting with few people in attendance. That’s when Council Member Duane Strawser raised the possibility of a $1 an hour rate, even after noting that some people were objecting to the 75-cent rate, according to The Union. So much for the will of the people!

Vice Mayor Erin Minett was onboard with the idea. “People love that funds are going to fire mitigation,” she said. “I think this is a win-win.”

That wasn’t the case. The here-to-fore slumbering Chamber of Commerce suddenly awoke, convening a meeting of members where opposition to the $1 rate was voiced. That prompted the Council to put the item back on the agenda, and Mayor Reinette Senum and Minett to propose a compromise, two-tier parking fee structure.

“We did go back and look; we did listen,” Minett explained. “We have made adjustments.”

Alas, the adjustments were too little and too late. The fee hike was rescinded and the city manager was tasked with assembling a committee of council members, business owners and residents to come back with a proposal in September.

That would have been a good idea back in May. The council did little to gauge public sentiment before doubling, tripling and finally quadrupling the parking fee, having found a new gold vein to pay for their wish list. Local businesses and other interests seemed to be indifferent to the process until the deed was done.

There are two lessons to be learned here: Never assume you know what your constituents want, and never assume government will automatically do the right thing.

Good tailoring matters

One of the few humorous interludes during the last decade’s economic meltdown was provided by Detroit’s auto titans when they flew to Washington, D.C., in their private jets to beg Congress for a bailout. Just your typical clueless, out-of-touch corporate moguls.

If today’s corporate executives learned anything from that debacle, it was to be more circumspect in their actions. But there are times when they revert to clueless behavior and end up embarrassing themselves in public, as a recent incident at Deutsche Bank illustrated.

Germany’s largest bank has been going through a major contraction thanks to a lack of vision coupled with poor planning and execution by the bank’s leadership. Naturally, the people farther down the food chain are paying the biggest price.

The bank recently laid off 18,000 employees, an estimated 3,200 of them at the bank’s London operation. On the day those dismissed employees were packing up their belongings and being escorted from the building, some managing directors of the bank gathered in the executive suite for an appointment with their … tailors.

The session was difficult to arrange — after all, these are busy men with very important duties — so a little thing like mass layoffs wasn’t going to deter them from being fitted for new custom tailored suits that start at $1,250. Alas, a photographer got a picture of two tailors from Fielding and Nicholson Tailoring, one of the premier bespoke tailoring providers in London, exiting the building.

The tailors were mistaken for laid-off employees by photo editors who clearly can’t afford $1,250 suits. When the picture surfaced on Twitter and other media, they were outed. As Ian Fiedling-Calcutt, owner of the firm, explained to a reporter:

“Our timing was not great … I think a lot of people getting laid off were traders of some sort, who don’t wear suits, and so we just went ahead as normal with our clients who obviously weren’t affected by the cuts.”

Well, that explains it.

Colorful Analogy

Corporate executives like to make nice sounding but basically meaningless statements when dealing with the press, but they can be quite revealing — and even funny — when speaking in private to a reporter on the condition that nothing they say is attributed to them.

That thought occurred to me recently when I read the obituary of Lee Iacocca, the father of the Mustang who went on save Chrysler Corporation from bankruptcy and became a corporate executive the general public actually liked.

Iacocca got the opportunity to save Chrysler when he was abruptly fired from the presidency of Ford Motor Co. The move greatly surprised industry observers because of Iacocca’s key role in reviving the fortunes of the company.

But Iacocca was an aggressive, impatient person, and it was thought by some that he was gunning for the job of Chairman Henry Ford II, so Ford just eliminated the threat by firing him. Or as one anonymous company executive told The Wall Street Journal at the time: “That’s what happens when you fly too close to Air Force One.”

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com.