George Boardman: It’s past time for the media to eschew obfuscation

The Grass Valley City Council was schooled in September by Police Chief Alex Gammelgard when a member of the council innocently referred to a camera that takes pictures of license plates as a … camera.

No, Gammelgard told council members, it is actually an Automated License Plate Reader, or ALPR, even though several manufacturers refer to them in their advertising as what they are, cameras. The Union reporter, perhaps trying to avoid taking sides, referred to them later in the article as devices.

This is just a minor example of the growing use of euphemisms in every aspect of life as officials and institutions try to curry public favor, spin a narrative that makes them look competent and authoritative, avoid admitting a mistake or failure, and cushion what could be a hard reality people prefer not to hear.

In addition, the growth of specialization in our economy — remember, knowledge is power — means that the fewer people who can understand what you’re talking about can give you more influence than you might have otherwise.

This move toward obfuscation is abetted by the news media, which are too willing to accept the language institutions throw at us out of laziness, fear, the desire to look “objective,” or just hoping to appear “in the know.”





Before I take this any further, I need to fess up to the fact that I spent more than 30 years in corporate relations, where obfuscation and euphemisms are part of the standard tool box of the PR professional. While I never lied to the media, I became skilled at dancing around thorny or potentially controversial issues, in the process contributing to the boatload of euphemisms that bogs down the media today.

Euphemisms have always been with us, but their use accelerated during the Vietnam War, when the government faced the challenge of selling a very unpopular war to the public. Journalists adopted the government’s use of “strategic hamlets” to describe the barbed wire camps where South Vietnam’s regime confined rural residents. Later, some echoed President Richard Nixon’s description of his 1970 invasion of Cambodia as an “incursion.”

The George W. Bush administration coined the term “enhanced interrogation techniques” in an effort to whitewash waterboarding, sleep deprivation, wall-banging and other assaults inflicted on U.S. captives at Guantanamo and elsewhere.

The media’s willingness to accept catch phrases and buzz words is no secret to news sources who deal with reporters on a regular basis. This is particularly noticeable in the coverage of crime news, a staple of all television stations and local newspapers.

Several years ago, somebody got the bright idea to describe the use of gunfire as “officer-involved shootings.” A curious use of language — you wouldn’t describe a break-in as “burglar-involved” — but it shows up regularly in news coverage.

The Associated Press Stylebook, which is supposed to be the authority for newspapers in these matters, advises reporters to “avoid this vague jargon” and ask the agency, “How was the officer or officers involved? Who did the shooting?”

Police departments can’t seem to decide if they want to be portrayed as your friendly neighborhood protector of the people or an armed military force that will give no ground in the fight against crime. Most big city departments seem to prefer the latter.

Therefore, police deploy “SWAT teams” or “tactical units” as necessary, and use pepper spray and clubs when protests “turn violent.” What used to be known as billyclubs and truncheons have become “batons,” an object I generally associate with cheerleaders. The source of this information? “Police authorities,” presumably the final word on the subject.

Every social and political movement you can think of creates its own labels and the news media get to choose “gun rights” versus “gun safety,” “pro-life” versus “pro-choice, “Law-and-order” versus whatever evil lurks out there. “Unhoused” is apparently preferable to “homeless,” even if the “clients” are still sleeping outside.

The media also have to contend with social warriors who want to remake the language into a more neutral, less threatening way of communicating. Some people try to write it into the municipal code, like Berkeley. Ah yes, Berkeley.

In an effort to become gender neutral, the city purged its municipal code of offensive words like “he” and “she.” Gone is “manpower,” replaced by “human effort.” A “craftsman” is now an “artisan,” and “male” and “female” have been replaced by “people of different genders.”

“Manhole” covers are now just “street covers.” Then there’s my favorite: “pregnant employees.” I’ll let you figure out what gender they’re referring to.

City council, school board and supervisors meetings are supposed to be public forums for conducting the people’s business, but a glance at the agendas of these bodies suggests you’re entering an alternate reality.

Anybody who made a conscientious effort over the past 20 months to follow the comments of public health officials on the coronavirus pandemic soon got the feeling he or she had mistakenly wandered into a medical school lecture. And anything worth doing is worth complicating: The Biden administration’s mandate on vaccinating employees is 409 pages long.

This leads to a lot of what I call stenographic reporting, and it’s generally easy to spot. If you come across a passage in a news story that is genuine bureaucratic gibberish — a passage you read more than once and you’re still not sure what it means — you can generally be assured the reporter has little or no understanding of the topic and is playing it safe by parroting the news source.

A lot of reporters — especially young ones — are afraid to ask dumb questions anymore. But unless you are well-read in a subject and have been covering it for years, it is unlikely you will understand the topic well enough to convey useful information to your readers that hasn’t been tainted by spin doctors if you don’t ask obvious questions.

Don’t be afraid to ask the “duh!” questions. And while you’re at it, eschew obfuscation by translating the gibberish into common language people can understand.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com