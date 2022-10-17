George Boardman: Is the fire tax proposal toast?

Most public officials and the usual movers-and-shakers who populate our community appear to be cool to the passage of Measure V, which has become a hotter issue than you what expect in our fire-prone area.

Measure V would increase the sales tax by one-half of one percent to raise an estimated $12 million a year to reduce our overgrown vegetation, increase our ability to escape fires, and generally improve fire-fighting conditions.

On the surface, you would think that would be a sure winner in a community where fire awareness is top-of-mind and the sound of low-flying planes spikes your adrenaline as you sniff the air and scan the sky for smoke. It never occurred to me to always keep at least half a tank of gas in our cars until we moved here 22 years ago.

But Measure V is less than a sure winner as we approach Election Day, thanks in part to the structure of the measure, the economic downturn we are experiencing, and the tone-deaf reading of community sentiment when the measure was created by the Board of Supervisors.

As a result, hardly anybody in a position of authority is publicly backing the measure. City councils have been silent, influential organizations like the chambers of commerce, the county Contractors’ Association and the Grass Valley Downtown Association have either signaled their opposition to the measure or been silent when it comes to supporting the issue.

Three of the four supervisors who voted to put the measure on the ballot haven’t said a word publicly since then, and the two candidates for the one seat currently on the ballot are either neutral or opposed to the proposal. Even some of the Firewise Communities are taking a pass, saying the issue is “too political.”

This silence tells me that either officials don’t like the idea or are getting a lot of static from their constituents. It makes you wonder who the supervisors and their Rood Center minions talked to before they sent this measure to the voters.

Opposition or ambivalence to the measure turns on two factors: This is a bad time to raise taxes, and there is no guarantee the money to be raised will be used for the stated purpose.

Residents feel the inflation every time they go to the grocery store or buy gas, and this is likely to be followed by a recession as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to discourage spending and slow job growth. In that environment, merchants don’t relish the idea of collecting a higher tax from their customers.

In these days of $6 gas, people are unlikely to go down the hill to save 50 cents on a $100 purchase. Instead, they’ll just have another reason to stop spending money.

Then there is the issue of guaranteeing the money will be spent for the reason intended. Money raised by Measure V will go into the county’s general fund, where the supervisors can spend it on anything. As others have pointed out, supervisors and bureaucrats change, as do the county’s priorities.

This problem could have been solved by asking voters to pass a special purpose tax, guaranteeing the money would be spent on fire mitigation. But that would require a two-thirds vote of the people, and I suspect the supervisors and other supporters of the measure made the political calculation that they couldn’t get two-thirds approval.

Supporters say the measure includes strong accountability: Revenue will be placed in separate accounts, an annual audit will be published online, a citizens’ oversight committee will review revenue and expenditures, and all contracts over $50,000 will need supervisors’ approval and be subject to public comment.

Finally, technical advisory committees composed of fire leaders and other public officials “will look regularly at what we need, and make recommendations to the board on where the money should be spent,” wrote Susan Rogers of Grass Valley, an active member of the Firewise Communities since 2017.

“I believe Measure V revenue and spending will be the most-watched money in Nevada County history,” she wrote on YubaNet. “That intense scrutiny is how you can feel secure that the promised spending will actually happen.”

Still, it is hard to overcome the growing distrust of voters for the people they elect. Then there’s the fear of local firefighters who are concerned voters think the money will go to thecounty fire districts, making it more difficult for firefighters to raise money in the future.

Clayton Thomas, writing on behalf of Local 3800 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, points out in an essay published in The Union and YubaNet that Measure V should be called a “vegetation mitigation tax” because “It won’t pay for one firefighter. Or one fire engine, Or even a hose.”

At this point, you might say that’s what you expect the union representing local fire fighters to say—they always want more money to hire more firefighters who will become members of their union.

But Thomas points out that most of our fire districts are already underfunded, operating “at 50% of the national recommendation for staffing, increasing the time to have an adequate firefighting force on scene.”

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration requires four firefighters to be on the scene before entering a burning building, but most local engines are staffed with two people, according to Thomas. “…so they may be unable to enter until another engine arrives from a neighboring agency,” he wrote. “Structure fires double in size every minute. You do the math”

Residents have been reluctant to properly fund our local fire districts, and as anybody who has been involved in Firewise Communities can tell you, there are many local residents who don’t take fire mitigation seriously.

As we face a rare triple dip LaNina this winter (that means little rain) and state officials are trying to prevent insurance companies from canceling our fire insurance, are we willing to pass Measure V despite its shortcomings? The alternative is really scary.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com