George Boardman: Insight into how school trustees think

If she proved nothing else, President Pat Seeley of the Nevada Joint Union Board of Trustees showed recently she is a master of poor timing when she proposed that the district petition the governor to end the COVID-19 restrictions the state has placed on schools.

The resolution went before the board as the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District reported that 18% of its students had been impacted by COVID-19, more evidence that children largely resistant to the Delta variant are succumbing to the Omicron version in large numbers.

Then there was the report last week that Nevada County set a weekly record for new infections.

Good timing, madam president.

The resolution was treated as if it was radioactive by some members of the board, and was referred to a committee for massaging and discussion by the board, probably at its Feb. 9 meeting.





Seeley said she brought forth the resolution in response to concerns of parents who don’t want their students vaccinated, and a letter to the governor from the county superintendent of schools pointing to a survey that said 20% percent of parents would pull their children from local schools, and 15% of staff would resign if no vaccine exemption was offered.

She hopes such a resolution will prompt to the governor to give parents a choice when it comes to vaccinating their children.

“If he doesn’t, if he mandates vaccinations for all students and staff …, then I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” she said. “I would like to see our students and parents stay in the district.”

Seeley offered resolutions passed by other school districts, and included verbiage in her resolution from the Rocklin Unified School District that unilaterally declares the end of the state of emergency on March 31 and the termination of all masks, testing and vaccination mandates the following day.

(As an aside, then chair Dan Miller also offered a resolution to the Board of Supervisors regarding state COVID mandates that had been circulated by other counties. Originality isn’t a strength among our elected officials.)

As you would expect, some trustees went off on their own flights of fancy.

Trustee Jim Drew, who moved to approve the resolution, said, “I would really recommend that our school board takes a look at this and tells our government, ‘Why are they sticking their nose in our business.’” Apparently he isn’t aware of where most of the district’s money comes from, or who selects textbooks and sets curriculum requirements.

Trustee James Hinman said he was on the fence, declaring that the use of masks is “hurting our kids,” but that “vaccines do work.” Hinman offered no evidence as to why one was good but the other isn’t.

Trustee DeWaine Ganskie chose to focus on reality, pointing out that much of the communications received by the board came from people “in support of us just ignoring what the state was saying,” and questioned why Seeley cited one doctor opposed to vaccines when the vast majority of doctors favor them.

Ganskie said that while he supports urging the governor to reconsider the vaccine mandate, “it shouldn’t have anything to do with masks, testing, other mitigating things that we are trying to do to stave off this pandemic.”

As a county with one of the lowest school vaccination rates in the county, it is not difficult to find parents in our large anti-vaxx community who object to the COVID-19 shots. After all, we live in a golden age of amateur expertise and self-interest branded as personal liberty, and you would expect some trustees to catch that virus.

This effort to assuage the concerns of some stakeholders may prove to be much ado about nothing. The Omicron variant is subsiding, and people are determined to return to something resembling normalcy. Even San Francisco is scaling back its mask mandates. The issue may resolve itself by April 1.

Nevertheless, this little exercise gave us some insight into the kind of thinking that animates the decisions of the school trustees. That may or may not instill confidence.

COMPETITION FOR KILEY

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who yearns to find a bigger stage than is available in the California Assembly, won’t get a free ride to the Republican Party nomination for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District.

That was assured recently when Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced he will also seek the Republican nomination for the district, which now includes Nevada County. This will be Jones’ second attempt to get elected to Congress — he narrowly lost to Rep. Ami Bera in 2016.

Jones, who announced recently he will not seek a fourth term as sheriff, told Sacramento TV stations that he still has some public service left in him. As befits a man who describes himself as one of the “foremost experts on law enforcement in California,” Jones said he will emphasize law-and-order in his campaign:

“I will fight for law and order in America, stand up against the ‘defund the police’ movement, and secure our border. It’s time to put the safety of America and Americans first again,” he tweeted.

Defund the police is pretty much a dead issue, and many of the farmers he seeks to represent have mixed emotions about secure borders, but no matter. Many conservatives will be attracted by his tough-on-crime approach, people Kiley has been counting on for support.

And Jones is just the guy for people who see their precious personal freedoms being curtailed by onerous COVID restrictions. He was one of several California sheriffs to refuse to enforce county and statewide COVID-19 directives. (Several weeks after his announced his stance, Jones tested positive for the virus.)

That will play well in certain Nevada County precincts.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com