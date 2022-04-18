George Boardman: Here’s your do-it-yourself supervisors voters guide

Tonight’s League of Women Voters forum for the two supervisors’ seats up for election this year can be considered the unofficial start of California’s June primary season for the general public.

Those who care about this stuff and have nothing better to do can venture over to the Rood Center to see who is most skillful at avoiding a position on the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, or how they would have handled the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to solve our broadband problem? That’s too hard. After 20 years of ignoring the issue, the supervisors are taking a survey to figure out what the problem is. Clueless.

Candidates for the Nevada City Council get their turn Thursday, but that figures to turn on issues that only residents of the Queen of the Northern Mines can get excited about. Then there are three forums for essentially technical positions that few voters know anything about. Do you know how to judge a candidate for controller or assessor? I don’t.

I haven’t even mentioned the candidates for the newly created 3rd Congressional District. The three candidates — Dr. Kermit Jones, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones — haven’t all committed to a date yet. While our current congressman, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, has blown us off in the past, I have a hunch these guys will show up.





I know the league means well, but their attempt to appear impartial ends up producing a generic show-and-tell that sheds little light on what the supervisor candidates believe and how they would govern if elected. I would much rather see a debate that forces candidates to take positions on the issues that really matter to voters.

If they take any positions at all, they will be of the patriotism, motherhood and apple pie variety. You won’t get much insight from the advertising and fliers the candidates produce. If their family has been here for several generations, they’ll be sure to mention that. Any office held or committee they’ve served on will be listed, along with at least one ad or flier that names everybody they’ve ever met. If they served in the military, you can be sure they’ll mention that too.

But none of this tells you how they will govern, or where they stand on the issues. While the positions are non-partisan, a lot of people will favor candidates if they know or suspect they’re liberal or conservative.

Others are one-issue candidates. If Second Amendment rights or freedom of choice are important to you, that may sway your vote. Some people just watch political ads or follow the news coverage until they come up with a reason to vote against somebody.

Unless you’re been a buddy of one of the candidates since the fifth grade or his cousin ripped you off in a business deal, those are probably as good reasons as any. But I’m here to help. You’ll have opportunities to engage them between now and the June 7 primary, so here are some questions you might want to ask them that could give you some insight into what kinds of supervisors they will be.

I’ve divided the questions for candidates into two groups. The first four questions probe their attitude about campaigning, and should give you some sense of how desperate they are to win the election. The second group focuses on how they’ll govern — you know, spend your tax dollars and create petty annoyances in your life.

You can decide which questions are important to you, and grade responses accordingly.

First, the campaign questions:

When addressing the major issues of the campaign, it is best to:

∎ Be specific about controversial issues because you’re going to lose anyway.

∎ Speak in broad generalities so as not to offend anybody.

∎ Ignore the issues and invoke images of patriotism, religion, and motherhood.

2. Unless the money comes in at the last minute, it is best to avoid contributions from:

∎ Backers of the State of Jefferson.

∎ Rise Gold.

∎ Anybody who wants to build a new shopping center.

∎ The Trimigrant Workers Collective.

3. When seeking endorsements from elected officials, it’s best to avoid those who:

∎ Are currently under indictment.

∎ Are going through a nasty, public divorce.

∎ Are tree huggers.

∎ Believe in creationism or chemtrails.

4. The media can influence voters who are too lazy to think for themselves. Special attention should be paid to:

∎ Broad Street Beacon.

∎ The Wildwood Independent.

∎ The LOP Pines Times.

5. The best campaign tactic is to:

∎ Engage your opponent in a fact-based debate on the issues of the day.

∎ Pretend he or she doesn’t exist.

∎ Mail a last-minute attack brochure highlighting that parking ticket he or she got in 1982.

Once a candidate is elected, how he or she governs will determine how wise your vote was. It is best to get answers to the following questions before you actually cast your ballot:

It’s OK to decide informally in advance what ordinances to propose and how to vote on them because:

∎ It’s much easier than trying to arrive at compromises between competing parties.

∎ I know what’s good for the residents of Nevada County, especially those who contributed to my campaign.

2. What’s the most important ability for a supervisor to possess:

∎ The ability to sit still at a supervisors meeting and say nothing but “second” and “aye.”

∎ The ability to be on time at Rotary Club breakfasts.

∎ The ability to appear interested when hearing constituent complaints at town hall meetings.

3. When deciding where to spend public works money, the supervisors should:

∎ Spend the money where it will benefit the greatest number of people.

∎ Address the complaints of the biggest contributors in my district.

∎ Divide the money evenly between each district so every supervisor gets to play favorites.

4. During long debates on controversial topics, supervisors must:

∎ Avoid engaging in a robust debate with any citizens who care about the issue.

∎ Know your position before the discussion begins so there’s none of that “I changed my mind” stuff later.

∎ Be able to sleep sitting erect with your eyes open.

5. Writing letters of protest or support to state or federal entities is an effective means of governing because:

∎ It looks good, even if nothing is accomplished.

∎ County staff does all of the grunt work.

∎ You don’t have to spend any money, or drive to Sacramento or San Francisco.

6. It’s the job of a supervisor to:

∎ Provide leadership on issues nobody cares about.

∎ Get out of the way, especially if it’s going to cost money.

∎ Do nothing when it doubt.

∎ Let the state or the feds deal with the problem.

There you have it. Answers to these questions may help you make an intelligent decision. But if you get it wrong, you can always call Calvin Clark.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com