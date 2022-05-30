George Boardman: Ghosting the 1st Assembly District

It is hard to alienate your party’s leaders in less than three years in office, but Assemblywoman Megan Dahle has apparently accomplished that feat.

Political parties are reluctant to turn their backs on incumbent office holders in these contentious times — think Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As President Lyndon Johnson once said when congressional leaders complained about a fellow Democrat: “He may be an SOB, but he’s our SOB.”

Dahle hasn’t risen to that level, but she has managed to prompt the Republican Party central committees in five counties in the first Assembly district to back Republican challenger Kelly Tanner in the June primary election.

The list includes the Nevada County Republican Party, where central committee members cast the two-thirds vote required for Tanner to get the endorsement. (When more than one Republican is seeking the same office, party rules require a majority vote of at least two-thirds to endorse a candidate.)

Party chairman Bob Hren was somewhat circumspect in his explanation, writing in an email that the vote was taken “after inviting both candidates to attend and speak. Only Kelly Tanner attended and spoke. The committee cited her experience and positions on fire prevention and combating rural poverty, among others, as key drivers in their endorsement of her candidacy.”

Showing up seems to be a problem for Dahle, at least when it comes to Nevada County. She skipped the recent League of Women Voters forum featuring candidates for the 1st Assembly District — not the first time that’s happened — and has largely confined her appearances in the county to staged publicity opportunities and friendly gatherings like the Nevada County Republican Women Federated.

This is in contrast to the pledge she made after a poor showing in Nevada County when she won the runoff for her Assembly seat in 2019.

“Nevada County is probably the one county we’re not been able to spend a lot of time, but we’re looking forward to changing that,” she said. “I think that’s one of the places that’s going to get to know me better. I will work hard for them and they’ll feel my representation in their lives.”

She also said in 2019 that fire prevention would be a top priority, but she apparently hasn’t done enough to satisfy local Republican leaders.

In Tanner’s remarks at the League of Women Voters forum, she said Dahle needs to show up when expected and listen.

“What I’ll do differently is listen to community members and that’s what I’ve been doing in the entire district,” she said. “The job is to represent constituents and not self interests. But how does a representative do that if they’re not talking to constituents regardless of their party?”

Optics is important in an area like northern California, where many voters feel lawmakers in Sacramento ignore their problems. Actually accomplishing something, even in an Assembly controlled by Democrats, also matters.

I reached out to Dahle for comment, but was greeted with silence.

Tanner hasn’t made a big effort to tout her endorsements — at least not yet — and it is hard to calculate how much impact the support of party leaders will have given the lack of public polling in these races.

If Dahle wins reelection, she will run for her husband’s state Senate seat in 2024, giving Tanner a clear path to the Assembly. I’ll bet both of them show up then.

MEDIA MATTERS

As long as we’re discussing the Dahles, it should be noted that Brian Dahle finally got some media exposure in his bid for governor. He showed up in two ads for Gov. Gavin Newsom blasting Dahle over his position on abortion rights. One ad has him positioned so close to Donald Trump you’d think they are Siamese twins.

Newson will face the next highest vote getter in California’s top-two system in the November general election. If some conservatives have their way, that person might be Michael Shellenberger, a Berkeley guy who is founder of advocacy group Environmental Progress and was a registered Democrat a year ago.

Shellenberger has been doing the conservative media circuit, including the “Joe Rogan Show” and Fox News, promoting his tough love solution to addiction and homelessness. “The Beatles were wrong: Love is not all you need,” he said. “You also need hard work and discipline and rules and civilization.”

The Wall Street Journal gave him a flowery profile on its op-ed page. “California’s GOP is weak, and there is no well known Republican candidate in the field,” according to editorial board member Allysia Finley. HuffPost points out that Shellenberger is “unique in that he lacks the ideological baggage of (Larry) Elder or … Dahle,” and the liberal San Francisco Chronicle thought he was formidable enough to warrant a blast in its opinion section.

As long as we’re on the subject of media coverage, Democrat Kermit Jones was endorsed by The Sacramento Bee in the race for the newly formed third Congressional district. That doesn’t come as a surprise, given The Bee’s liberal leanings and Republicans Kevin Kiley and Scott Jones’ rejection of the chance to make their cases before The Bee’s editorial board.

For a candidate who is not well known, The Bee’s endorsement will benefit Jones. But unlike the days when newspapers were the dominant news source, a newspaper’s endorsement isn’t worth as much. Today they resemble a kiss from your sister: They’re nice to have, but you can get along without them.

Kiley became the odds-on favorite for the Republican nomination when he received the endorsement of Trump, one of an estimated 150 he’s made this year.

“No one has fought Gavin Newsom harder than Kevin,” Trump’s statement said. “He doesn’t wait for the fight, like the do-nothing RINOs who have watched California get absolutely destroyed by the radical maniacs in Sacramento.”

The endorsement was a major blow to Scott Jones, who positioned himself as the Trump candidate when he announced his candidacy. Jones said Kiley is a Johnny-come-lately to the cause who has not mentioned Trump and has dodged questions about whether the 2020 election was stolen.

Jones probably torpedoed has chance for Trump’s endorsement in 2016 when he backed off his support of the presidential candidate after the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced. While loyalty is a one-way street for Trump, he values it more than anything else.

Kiley described Trump’s endorsement as “the most sought after in politics.” Maybe. The day he endorsed Kiley’s candidacy, Trump also came out in support of the reelection bid of Rep. Madison Cawthorn. We know how that turned out.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com