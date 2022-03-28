George Boardman: Courthouse about what’s best for county, not Nevada City

After an eight year hiatus, the state is again making noises about destroying the linchpin of Nevada City’s downtown economy. Since it is always about Nevada City, the citizens are fighting back.

The threat first surfaced in 2009 when the state Administrative Office of the Courts concluded that the county’s 85-year-old courthouse was “unsafe, substandard, overcrowded and functionally deficient.” It proposed spending $108 million to build a new one at the Rood Center.

That set off alarm bells in the Queen of the Northern Mines, with city officials arguing that the courthouse is crucial to the downtown area’s economic vitality, as many businesses rely on court-related customers to fill the void when the tourists aren’t here.

The city got a reprieve when the economy contracted, and the state decided it needed the money for other things. The state announced in January 2013 that the Nevada County project was postponed. Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2014-15 budget included funding for 15 court construction projects on the state’s “approved” list. Nevada County was not on the list.

Nevada County’s courthouse is now back on the state’s lists —conditions at the courthouse haven’t gotten better since it was basically condemned in 2009. This time, the state is giving Nevada City three alternatives for modernizing the facility: Tear down the courthouse and build a new one in the same location; gut the current courthouse, retaining its Art Moderne facade; build a new one at the Rood Center.





The city likes the first two options, even if it means solving four of the major shortcomings of the current facility: security, seismic safety, parking, and meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disability Act.

In a recent Other Voices column in The Union, Mayor Duane Strawser wrote that “Nevada City is working to meet the parking needs of the courts,” which would benefit everybody. How many times have we heard this promise from city leaders? Maybe they’re serious this time. As he said at a recent meeting: “We are working on that.”

One of the major issues from gutting or building on the current site is overcrowding. As we learned during the COVID crackdown that slowed court proceedings to a near halt, the lack of space in the current courthouse made it difficult to conduct trials in a safe manner.

There are two solutions to that downtown: Turn the revamped courthouse into a skyscraper, or acquire additional property in the vicinity. Strawser likes the second idea: “We’re scrambling to look at some properties on the perimeter of the courthouse, what can be done to obtain those properties to allow expansion.”

Who’s going to pay for that? Will that be added onto the state’s price tag for the building?

Strawser makes the valid point that the county has spent a lot of money to locate the Probation Department, the Public Defender’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office near the courthouse, and that we could “be stuck with an abandoned building in need of a lot of costly work that the county and city cannot afford.”

If the state went along with the city and renovated the existing building, where would we move court operations while the work was being done? If they could find an existing building that meets its needs, the building would require extensive work for courtroom and prisoner security. Who would pay for that?

The hillside location of the courthouse is a problem that can’t be fixed, to the detriment of our increasingly aging population. There are medieval fortresses in Europe on flatter land than the courthouse. In the few times I’ve visited the building, I’ve seen people struggle with the terrain.

I suspect the people who run the jail and are responsible for prisoner security would prefer a new courthouse at the Rood Center. Certainly, a courthouse there would be much more accessible for the 96 percent of the county’s population that doesn’t live in Nevada City.

Few county residents embraced Nevada City’s desire to keep the courthouse where it is in the past. The city planned to spend $94,000 on a study in 2014 that would justify renovation and expansion of the courthouse.

The county and Grass Valley were asked to contribute to the study, but each declined. The businesses that presumably would benefit the most from renovating the current building didn’t step up to the plate either.

The Nevada City Courthouse Committee reported raising $3,500 to $4,000 in cash and pledges for the study. The city ended up spending $30,000 for study, but I’m guessing they got the result they wanted for less than one-third the price.

Since we’re dealing with the state, no decision will be made any time soon. The Judicial Council of California is expected to complete its study of the alternatives by July. The Court Facilities Advisory Committee will review the staff’s recommendation and then make a recommendation to the full council.

After all of that is done, the state Legislature will still have to appropriate the money. If Nevada City continues to fight for a courthouse in the current location, the work may not get done until the current building falls down.

This exercise is about what Nevada City wants (as it always is), not about what’s best for the residents of Nevada County. A functional judicial system needs to be in a place where it can operate efficiently and be easily accessible to all county residents.

It won’t bother most people outside of Nevada City if that place is the Rood Center.

