George Boardman: Building the guillotine, and inbreeding

The Judicial Council of California appears to be sharpening the blade that will administer the coup de grace to Nevada City’s desire to keep the county courthouse in its current location.

The council and its Facilities Advisory Committee have been building the structure for the guillotine, pointing out the exorbitant cost of keeping the courthouse where it is, and the difficulty of building a state-of-the-art facility there.

Building a completely new facility elsewhere would cost an estimated $172 million, compared to the $220 million for a remodel or $247 million for a complete rebuild at the current site.

Either one of the more expensive options would pose significant challenges. As City Manager Sean Grayson put it: “(The council) said they had major issues accommodating a well-functioning courthouse within the existing footprint and undersized site.”

No kidding. One critical need is a 25-foot setback at the present site to create a security buffer zone. Washington Street behind the courthouse would have to be closed, and traffic would have to be steered away from the building and restrict parking on Church Street.

Another blow came from the HOK architectural firm, which told the advisory committee that building a new courthouse elsewhere would be a better choice. “(This option) is not necessarily downtown, but it is near downtown,” said David Crotty, a principal of HOK.

Among other things, a new location would provide adequate parking, accommodate sheriff’s deputies, allow parking for judicial staff, and remove the need for a basement holding area for defendants.

HOK was praised by Nevada City Mayor Duane Stawser as “a nationwide company with vast experience in planning, engineering, design and architecture.” HOK’s “vast experience” tells it that finding a new location for the courthouse is the best idea.

While Nevada City is solidly behind the current location for the courthouse, it is unlikely anybody else in the county shares their enthusiasm. The people with the most at stake — the sheriff and the judges — are remaining silent, but they have to run for reelection.

The Judicial Council isn’t expected to make a decision until July, and it will take at least six years before the new courthouse opens its door. That gives the city plenty of time to plan for the new reality.

For starters, the city needs to start meeting with county officials to develop plans for the site. Since the state will presumably have to buy out the county’s 49% of the current site, that money could be applied to the planning and development process.

The city can also start soliciting proposals for redevelopment of the site. The city may not like any of the ideas, but it can at least get a feel for the economic potential of the current location.

What is clear is that Nevada City has to stop living in the past. The courthouse is going to leave downtown and it is time to face up to that reality.

INBREEDING

The trustees of the Nevada Joint Union High School District wasted little time finding a replacement for departing Superintendant Brett McFadden, giving the job to Dan Frisella a little more than a month after McFadden announced his departure.

The trustees dispensed with the ever-popular extensive search for the right candidate and zeroed in on the current assistant superintendent. Board President Pat Seeley found the process so fast and lacking in transparency that she voted “no” on the motion to hire Frisella.

The tendency to promote insiders has become a trend in western Nevada County, raising the question of whether we are getting the best-and-the-brightest candidates available instead of settling for the same-old, same-old.

Grass Valley has been a leader in this trend. When John Foster retired as police chief, the city made in clear that his successor would come from inside the department. Alex Gammelgard got the nod and his only competitor, Lt. Steve Johnson, has since been promoted to captain and deputy chief. While the city looked at other candidates, City Manager Tim Kiser was elevated from the city engineer slot.

County CEO Alison Lehman was a long-time employee of the county when she got the top job. Even some people hired from the outside have previous local connections, like Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson, Dale Chasse, CEO of the Fairgrounds, and John Baggett, new superintendent of the Nevada City School district

None of this is to suggest that these people aren’t competent, or that the agencies could have done better by casting a wider net. And ultimately they take direction from elected officials who typically have deep roots in the community and are well versed in the “the Nevada County way.”

But there is a risk of becoming stagnant in the dynamic world we live in if you don’t bring in fresh blood and new ways of thinking. Inbreeding is not good for people, or organizations.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com