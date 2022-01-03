George Boardman: Being able to communicate when we really need to

As I emailed my Union colleague R.L. Crabb shortly before Christmas, I haven’t seen really bad snow around Grass Valley since 1998 or 1999.

I should have waited until the day after Christmas, when the Boardmans and almost everybody else in western Nevada County got more snow than anybody has seen around here in a long time. As a native of the Bay Area, it was a winter wonderland I could have done without.

We were snowed in on Banner Mountain, cut off from the outside world. All of those bowl games I was going to watch? Forget about it. The Bay Area relatives who were going to visit? They’ll get their Christmas gifts some other time.

Because we don’t have an all-electric house, we had hot water, we could cook all of that food the relatives didn’t eat, and we had heat from our gas fireplace. Our small generator supplied light and other amenities. The members of the state Public Utilities Commission should take note.

But we are cut off from the outside world, and as I searched KNCO and KVMR for information on what was happening and what we could expect, it became obvious that Nevada County isn’t ready for prime time disasters.





Part of the problem is that we lack the population — and economic fire power that comes with a large population — to prepare for such events. It makes no sense to fund the operation required to deal with a once-in-a-decade event, so we have to rely on the skill and dedication of our first responders to carry us through these disasters. We are lucky to have the people who perform these difficult tasks.

Another issue we have to deal with in natural disasters is our inadequate communications backbone. Everybody knows we have an inadequate telecommunications system that will fail us in an emergency because of a lack of leadership and vision of our elected officials going back two decades.

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, most of us are stuck with internet-based home phones instead of the old landline phones that always worked. As an added bonus, we have made Voice Over Internet Protocol cheap enough that a scammer in Nigeria can take an elderly resident of Nevada City for everything she has.

Then there are our cell phones, which work fine except when you really need them. I get a chuckle listening to various city and county authorities urging residents in distress to dial this number or access that web site when you need assistance. That stuff is useless right now for many residents.

So as I hunker down while wondering when PG&E will get to that tree leaning into a power line down the street, I suppose I should be thankful that things could have been worse. They certainly are for many of my fellow county residents who are still isolated in our semi-connected world.

APOLOGY DESERVED

When Rupert Murdoch—actually, News Corp. — bought The Wall Street Journal for $5 billion in 2007, liberals were alarmed that Murdoch would turn one of America’s best newspapers into a print version of Fox News.

An oversight committee was actually formed to raise the alarm if Murdoch or one of his minions — think then-Fox News chief Roger Ailes — meddled in the editorial operations of The Journal. But as recent testimony at the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes revealed, his critics owe Murdoch a cheer, if not an apology.

Holmes stood trial in San Jose recently — the jury was still deliberating when I filed this column — on 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy over allegations she lied about Theranos’ finger-stick blood-testing technology. Her pitch attracted $944 million in investments, including a $125 million contribution from Murdoch.

Then in 2015 a Journal reporter started looking into claims that Theranos’ proprietary machines were unreliable and the company was covertly using commercial devices to run most of its blood tests. As is the custom of The Journal, Holmes and her associates were given ample opportunity to respond to the allegations made in the paper’s extensive reporting.

Holmes knew from the nature of the questions posed to her that the façade was about to crumble, and she beseeched Murdoch to arrange a meeting for her with Gerard Baker, then the editor of the paper.

Here was Murdoch’s dilemma: If he did nothing and let the articles run, his $125 million investment would be dust. If he killed the investigation, Murdoch might have bought enough time to extract some or all of his investment before the alleged fraud was eventually exposed.

Murdoch did nothing. The articles ran in 2015 and 2016, The Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for its investigative work, and the articles led to the criminal charges that Holmes faces today. What’s left of Theranos is headed to bankruptcy court.

People who know the history of American newspapers can recount many investigations that were killed over the years to protect a lot less than a $125 million investment. The liberal guardians of American journalism should applaud Murdoch for doing what they wanted him to do.

RUSH JOB?

If you missed the annual showing of “The Christmas Card,” the TV movie that put Nevada City on the tourist map, it is probably because the Hallmark Channel ran it just once in December.

For newcomers to the area who don’t know the story, “Captain” Cody Cullen gets a Christmas card while serving in Afghanistan from a woman he doesn’t know, Faith Spelman of Nevada City. After returning to the states, he tracks her down and …. Well, if you’ve ever seen a Hallmark movie, you know what happens next.

But there is a problem with the publicity picture for the movie: Faith is shown being cuddled by a guy wearing an Army sergeant’s chevrons, not the two silver bars a captain wears on each shoulder. Maybe she was getting some action on the side, or maybe it’s an example of the quality of work that went into the production.

FOUND MONEY

Regular reader Larry Kaufman reports that the state is looking for unclaimed funds belonging to one Kamala Harris (more than $20,000) and a fellow named Tom Selleck (more than $8,000).

Harris, sometimes referred to by the state as “AG,” is preoccupied with other matters and recently sold her condo, so she’s probably focused on other financial issues. I have a hunch the state might be able to find her if they send a notice to 1 Observatory Circle NW, U.S. Naval Observatory, Washington, D.C.

Selleck has been hiding in plain sight the last 12 years on CBS, where he stars in “Blue Bloods.” He can also be found on practically every other network shilling for a reverse-mortgage outfit. I’m guessing it wouldn’t be hard to find him.

“Some old guys buy metal detectors and endlessly walk the beaches looking for treasure,” Larry wrote. “I’ve found that it is much easier and sometimes more rewarding to just run names through the state data base.”

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com