Gary Petersen: Only you can prevent forest fires

To this day, our old friend Smokey the Bear carries this message of truth.

As a younger man, I worked for Smokey. Beginning on a Southern California Hotshot Crew and ending as a Helitack Squad leader in Alaska, I fought fire in every type of wildland over eight summers. From brush-choked hillsides to black pine tundra forests, I learned firsthand the importance of fuel management in relation to wildland fire.

It’s essential to understand the three critical elements of wildfire. Weather, topography (terrain), and fuel determine how quickly fire will move and how hot it burns. These are your primary concerns when you are on the ground in the face of it.

In its Forest Stewardship Series on Wildfire, UC Davis speaks to this by identifying three types of wildland fires: surface, understory, and crown fires. The intensity of these fires depends on fuel loading, weather, and topography (terrain). The document also states a clear link between the intensity of the fire and the amount of fuel present.

These are your primary concerns when you are on the ground in the face of these fires. In wildland fire suppression and prevention, fuels are the only option for managing the fire. We can’t control the weather, and we can’t change terrain, but we can manage fuels.

Fuel management is what measure V will do.

Smokey is correct. It is about prevention. The old saw of “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” has never been more accurate than it is today. A recently released report from the Congressional Budget Office on Wildland Fire says:

Several studies that examined the efficacy of appropriate fuel treatments in specific areas found that they were generally cost-effective; they reduced expected suppression costs or lessened expected risks to local homes and infrastructure.

As a resident of Nevada City and a former wildland fire suppression specialist, I think a lot about Deer Creek and its environs. I think about brush clearing and shaded fuel breaks, the importance of managing ground cover, and ladder fuels that must be eliminated to prevent fire from climbing into tree tops with catastrophic consequences. I think a lot about managing these environments through prevention efforts could mean the difference between losing or saving our city.

This work is so important it should never become a contest between prevention and suppression. From 2011 to 2020, the Federal Government spent an annual average of $1.52 billion on suppression and $590 million on fuel management. We need both, but the fact remains that suppression has been heavily funded for a very long time while prevention has been sorely underfunded.

For all of our sake, it’s time to listen to Smokey. As one who has been there, I am voting yes on Measure V because prevention and fuel management matter now more than ever. I strongly encourage you to do the same.

Gary Petersen lives in Nevada City.