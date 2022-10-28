Gary Pesselt: Vote NO on Measure V

Measure V, the proposed “Fire Tax” doesn’t provide one dime to fire. It won’t pay for one firefighter. Or one fire engine. Or even a hose say Firefighters Local 3800 who represent the men and women employed by Grass Valley/Nevada City, Higgins Fire District, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District and Rough and Ready Fire District. The Nevada County Contractors’ Association has long been a supporter of effective wildfire prevention and public safety policies. We recognize the need for more effective programs to address our increased vulnerability to fire. However, we have concerns about Nevada County’s proposed half-cent General Purpose Sales Tax. There is very little specificity regarding the proposed sales tax, no explicit language explaining the measure, and no thorough plan detailing how the money will be used. The current proposal suggested by the county is vague and ambiguous. Because it is a general tax, monies can be directed anywhere at the whim of whomever is in charge at any given moment. Excerpted from the ASPOA August 2022 newsletter:

The Board of Supervisors decided to put the general fund sales tax increase on the November ballot, it will be called measure V. Members of the Board of Supervisors acknowledged that none of the money would go to firemen or equipment and that future Boards could do whatever they wanted with the money as there was no legal limit on the use of general funds.

That alone is reason enough to vote NO on this. It is also tone deaf to the plight of our fixed income community that is already being crushed by the kind of inflation we have not seen in 40 years. Those who oppose Measure V include Supervisor Dan Miller, Ray Byers of Byers Enterprises, and Robert Ingram of the Nevada County Planning Commission.

The group’s argument reads: “Measure V will increase taxes, and Nevada County will not be better prepared to prevent or fight fires… This measure will dramatically increase the cost of everything sold in Nevada County. Measure V is the wrong tax, in the wrong way, at the wrong time.” It appears we can all appreciate the value of vegetation mitigation. We just wish there hadn’t been the perceived need to mislead voters by using the word fire, thus implying local fire agencies would benefit by the proposed tax increase. Firefighters save our homes. Measure V doesn’t provide one dime toward suppressing fire—it won’t pay for one firefighter, it won’t pay for one piece of fire apparatus and it won’t put out your house when it catches fire.

We have no intention of trying to influence your vote on Measure V but we do want you to understand that Measure V does not support fire agencies.

To recap, if Measure V would have been a specific measure, then what they are proposing would be true. As it is a general measure, the collected tax has to go into the general fund. Send a message to the BOS – vote NO.

Gary Pesselt lives in Grass Valley.