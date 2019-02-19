Gary Hammer: Can our country survive?

So you say you hate President Trump? Will do anything to bring down his presidency?

He is not on my guest list either. As much as I respect the office, I have to say Donald Trump is a jerk. His tweets make very little sense. I know he does the tweets to avoid the mainstream press spin, but … ?

I learned during the President Obama years to ignore the rhetoric, pay attention to what the president, or other politician, does. The old joke, which has a lot of truth to it is: How do you know when a politician is lying? Answer: When you see his/her mouth move.

The Union columnist Darrell Berkheimer believes we should impeach; even if there is not the evidence to convict. The process in itself will help bring him down. Is this a wise approach? I think not.

If you love this country; if you love freedom, this must stop.

This country elected Donald Trump, hoping for a change in leadership that would benefit the country. Trump gets little credit, but he has accomplished quite a bit: economic growth, jobs growth, deregulation, business tax cuts that bring investment dollars back into this country. He also wants to improve our health-care system, combat the opioids epidemic, and rectify the huge trade deficits that have burdened us for decades. We lost our manufacturing-based economy, and became more of a service-based economy. I believe that because of the trade deficits, and some provisions of the NAFTA trade agreement, our economy has suffered greatly. Some people have had to take more than one job, just to make ends meet.

And the same for border security. For decades, presidents have paid lip service to this issue, yet done nothing. The majority of the American people want border security, and an improved and streamlined immigration policy. Donald Trump has been the only president with the intestinal fortitude to tackle this huge issue. We are for legal, but well-vetted immigration.

Again, Donald Trump has been the only president to tackle this issue. And yet he takes so much abuse for his efforts.

Ignore his tweets and grandiose, exaggerated statements. They are as much a product of his New York business persona as anything. When attacked, he has only one mode: strike back hard, defeat the "enemy." Not the best methodology for a president to take.

So, how do we deal with our divided country? This is what concerns me the most. Our government is now showing itself to be divided. It's Pelosi/Schumer vs. Trump and the executive branch. Can't negotiate a deal. The country suffers; the country remains divided.

I fear if the division continues our country will self-destruct. I believe as Patrick Henry did: "As for me, give me liberty, or give me death."

I will not live under tyranny.

Gary Hammer lives in Penn Valley.