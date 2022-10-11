Fran Cole: We will not be deterred

The candidate forums are among the most important services the League of Women Voters of Nevada County provides the community. There is no substitute for observing and understanding how candidates respond or don’t respond to questions from the public and the media, whether live and in person or on demand after the event.

But for the Midterm Elections coming up on November 8, we were only able to pull together one candidate forum, the District 3 Board of Supervisors forum. Why? Because some candidates declined, some never responded to our repeated attempts to contact them, and there were a couple of safety and scheduling conflicts we could not overcome. By League rules and federal election laws we cannot run a forum with just one candidate.

Candidates running for public office are applying for a job. Forums are like job interviews, and the voters are hiring. Who would hire an employee without interviewing them first? When candidates refuse to participate or ignore opportunities to help their future constituents learn more about them, this is a loss for voters.

We will not be deterred from our mission to provide Nevada County residents with non-partisan, unbiased information so that you can cast informed votes on November 8.

Videos are available on our website at http://www.lwvnevadacounty.org of the Board of Supervisors forum, which was conducted with civility and respect by candidates Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout, Measures V and W, and each of the seven state propositions on the ballot.

In addition to the videos, you will find a lot of voting information on our website, from useful voter guides to our Voter’s Edge tool that allows you to plug in your zip code and look up ballots by county to get info on local and state candidates, measures and who supports them. You can also register to vote, track your ballot, get voting materials in a language other than English – obtener materiales de votación en un idioma que no sea inglés – and much more.

If you don’t see what you are looking for, or have any questions, message me at president@lwvcounty.org . We’ll get you the information you need.

Voter education is critical. Your vote matters now more than ever. Democracy matters.

Fran Cole is President of the League of Women Voters of Nevada County.