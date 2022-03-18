Fran Cole: Protecting our government officials must be a priority

“A threat to any election official, worker or volunteer is a threat to public safety and democracy. “ — Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, speaking Jan. 1 on behalf of the Elections Threats Task Force.

I first became aware of threats against our local elections officials during the 2021 fall gubernatorial recall election. Local elections officials revealed during a League of Women Voters educational program that their staffs had received a large number of harassing phone calls.

Unfortunately, their reports represent a nationwide trend of harassment and threats of violence against government officials and election workers.

Recently, a Nevada County judge ruled that there was “clear and convincing evidence” that a local resident “engaged in unlawful violence or made a credible threat of violence” against local elections officials in our county in incidents that took place at the Rood Center.

According to The Union, Nicholas Poole, the county’s risk manager, has advised the Elections Office of increased risk and escalating threats received by a number of county officials over the past two years.





The bipartisan Brennan Center for Justice released a study last year that found nearly one in three elections officials feel unsafe in their jobs and one in five listed threats to their lives as a job-related concern.

According to Elizabeth Howard, one of the study’s authors, “These aren’t just numbers; these are people. We have heard so many personal stories from elections officials who have had to pack go-bags for their children, to leave their house or to pay for additional security measures at their personal homes.”

In 2021, a Reuters investigation found 102 threats of violence or death against elections officials.

Adding to the threat are recent elections laws passed in a number of states that impose steep penalties on officials who run afoul of these laws. For example, a new Iowa law authorizes a fine of up to $10,000 on elections officials who commit a technical infraction. A new Texas law authorizes a $1,000 fine and criminal punishment.

Lawrence Norden, another of the Brennan Study’s authors, says, “Disinformation is at the root of all this. You wouldn’t have legislators getting away with criminalizing election official conduct for what are minor infractions. You wouldn’t have justification for most of the voter suppression laws if it wasn’t for disinformation. So the lies about the election, about what elections officials do, and about how elections are run are the foundation for everything we are seeing.”

Solutions to these problems are not easy, but there are ways to better protect our government officials: social media companies can take more responsibility to ensure that election messaging is accurate; states need to make it a priority to pass laws that protect elections officials and provide them resources to allow them to do their jobs safely; Congress should enact the Freedom to Vote Act, which protects public servants from partisan attacks and subversion.

Our elections in Nevada County have been models of integrity and inclusiveness, and we need to support our elections officials as they navigate an increasingly partisan elections process.

Our democracy cannot survive if we cannot protect those who ensure free and fair elections. Please tell elected officials at all levels of government that they need to provide more support for elections officials and pass laws to protect them.

Fran Cole is the president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. She lives in Smartsville.