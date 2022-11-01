Fran Cole: Democracy depends on voting

Every voter has received a ballot in the mail by now and whether you vote in person on November 8, or you’ve dropped your ballot in the mail already (remember, no stamp needed!), or you wait until the last minute (November 8, 8 p.m.) to drop your ballot off at one of the many locations in Nevada County you, dear citizen, are a voter. Our democracy runs because of your participation.

We all have very busy lives and procrastination gets the best of us, but voting is easy and quick. NOW is the time to drop your ballot in the mail or drop it off at one of 14 Drop Box locations. In addition, nine Vote Centers are also now open where you can vote, register, solve registration problems, and get assistance. Find locations at https://bit.ly/3gNzr22 .

Here are are some important voting resources:

– Voter’s Edge wwwvotersedge.org is an excellent tool. Type in your address and you will see information about the state and local candidates and propositions that appear on your ballot. Information on the candidates have been submitted by the candidates themselves. Easy.

– The League of Women Voters of Nevada County’s website http://www.lwvnevadacouny.org has many resources, including videos about the seven state propositions, local Measures V and W, and the candidate forum for the District 3 Board of Supervisors race.

– Rock the Vote rockthevote.org is geared toward younger voters, and includes state-by-state information. A recent poll found that just 14 percent of young Americans plan to vote in the Midterms. The League has worked especially hard to get young people to register. Please help us now by encouraging them to vote.

– If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8, and received by the election office no later than seven days after Election Day.

– Remember, you don’t even need a stamp! Your ballot has prepaid postage.

– Sign the outside of your ballot envelope!

– Ballots returned in person or at a drop box must be delivered no later than the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. Find Drop Boxes and Vote Centers at https://bit.ly/3gNzr22 .

What helps push us, the hard-working volunteer members of the League of Women Voters of Nevada County, is our rock-solid belief that every vote counts, regardless of party affiliation or where you may stand on the issues. We are committed to protecting the precious right to vote and to disseminating non-partisan information to our Nevada County neighbors so that they may vote with knowledge and confidence.

The League remains resolute in our mission to provide you unbiased facts and resources on how you can best exercise your right to vote.

Don’t get discouraged. Get busy. Vote! Our democracy is at stake.

Fran Cole is President of the League of Women Voters of Nevada County.