Fran Brodel: Don’t forget SmarterBroadband

I would like to comment on the article in the Feb. 18 edition of The Union by columnist Erika Kosina regarding "what the fiber network means for Nevada County businesses."

As the co-owner of SmarterBroadband Inc., a locally owned and operated high-speed internet company that has been providing service to Nevada County businesses and residents for the last 14 years, I just wanted to let people know that we are here!

The service we provide was not mentioned anywhere in the article; nor in fact, in any recent article about internet in your newspaper. Ms. Kosina indicated that people here currently only have access to DSL, cable or satellite connections, yet SmarterBroadband provides high-speed internet to nearly 3,500 customers in Nevada County using a technology called Fixed Wireless Broadband.

Our network is fed by two high-capacity fiber connections from different backbone providers for redundancy. It's much faster and more reliable than satellite, DSL, and in some cases, cable. Our customers include a large share of our rural population as well as many businesses, and we also support our local community with reduced or no-cost services to schools, local fairgrounds, The Center for the Arts, fire stations and Critical Community Facilities throughout western Nevada County.

I was surprised that no mention was made of our service, since SmarterBroadband has actually been voted "Best Internet Provider in Nevada County" by readers of your newspaper four times out of the last five years (once being runner-up to the giant Comcast)! We have been quietly working since 2005 helping people acquire much needed internet services, all with local staff, and we strive constantly to expand and improve our offerings. We receive a constant stream of enquiries from new customers through word of mouth and recommendations.

So, I just wanted to say this: SmarterBroadband is here; we keep on being voted "The Best Internet Provider in Nevada County" and we work every day to provide high-speed, high-quality internet to those in our own local community who need it.

Recommended Stories For You

Fran Brodel lives in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.SmarterBroadband.com.