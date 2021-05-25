Girl Scouts: Five reasons to buy a houseplant

Hello, we’re from Girl Scout Troop 2009, and we’re writing to urge you to get an indoor houseplant in every room in your home for five different reasons. We have been learning about indoor and outdoor air and how it can affect us.

First, indoor houseplants can help boost your mood, concentration, creativity and reduce stress. The more houseplants you have, the more you feel like you’re in nature. Have you ever had a really bad day, then went outside for a walk or run and felt so much better afterward? That’s because the plants sharpen your senses and improve your work.

Second, indoor houseplants can help clean indoor air by absorbing toxins and cleaners. A lot of the cleaners you use in your home can cause asthma, wheezing, and cardiovascular health hazards. Houseplants can make the best natural air purifiers and can get rid of all that gross air you don’t want hanging around. Did you An average American spends about 93% of their life inside (it feels like even more with COVID-19). Don’t you think that if you’re going to spend that much time indoors, you should at least have clean, happy air?

Third, indoor houseplants can help with humidity, and humidity holds heat better, which can save money on your heating and cooling bill. The transpiration that plants let out will cool off your house in the summer, and in the winter, the transpiration can also heat up your home a few degrees.

Fourth, plants can help absorb sound. How is this possible? Well, the leaves, stem, and branches of a plant absorb sound. Thick leaves can absorb sound better because of their surface area.





Fifth, indoor house plants aren’t just for purifying your air, they also have visual beauty! They can make your home a brighter, more beautiful place to spend time, and your house plant doesn’t just have to be for your home, they can be put in a workplace or office.

There are so many reasons why you should have a houseplant — they sharpen your senses, have visual beauty, and help keep your air clean. There is really no reason not to have a houseplant.

Here are five different nurseries that sell indoor houseplants:

Kurts Garden, Grass Valley: They sell lots of indoor plants that are easy to take care of such as: Sansevieria, spider plant and Pythos. These are all tropical plants that are easy to take care of and don’t need a lot of attention.

B & C Ace Home and Garden Center, Grass Valley: Some of the easiest ones to take care of are ferns, peace lilies and snake plants.

HEX Nursery, Grass Valley: They also sell snake plants, which are an easy, almost carefree plant.

The Sunroom, Nevada City: They sell snake plants and ZZ plants.

Weiss Brothers Nursery, Grass Valley: They have a broad selection of houseplants, like the Trasina plant, which is easy to take care of.

Raziah Ahmadi, Tabby Gillespie, Elle Piland, Brigitte Rogers and Audrey Reneau are members of Girl Scout Troop 2009 in Nevada County. This article is part of a project the girls are working on to raise awareness on ways to improve indoor air quality.