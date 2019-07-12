‘Fingers to Our Wrists’
Other Voices
Police involvement in LGBTQ history is mixed. There have indeed been battles like Stonewall; there’s also been remarkable bravery. Orlando police risked their safety to save lives, although the tragic number 49 still dominated June 12, 2016. Below: a poem in memoriam.
“Fingers to Our Wrists”
One, I pulse.
Two, I shiver.
Three, I churn.
Four, I lull.
Five, I filter.
Six, I firm.
Seven, I lub.
Eight, I whisper.
Nine, I murmur.
Ten, I peak;
Eleven, I pull back.
Twelve, I surge,
Thirteen, I lapse.
Fourteen, I fill.
Fifteen, I drain.
Sixteen, I spike,
Seventeen, I wane.
Eighteen, I gallop.
Nineteen, I slow.
Twenty, I clench-
Twenty-one, I let go.
Twenty-two, I get older.
Twenty-three, I stay strong.
Twenty-four, I keep time.
Twenty-five, I keep on.
Twenty-six, I pump;
Twenty-seven, I pool.
Twenty-eight, I spark.
Twenty-nine, I cool.
Thirty, I ache.
Thirty-one, I dart.
Thirty-two, I scare.
Thirty-three, I restart.
Thirty-four, I press.
Thirty-five, I endure.
Thirty-six, I push;
Thirty-seven, I stir.
Thirty-eight, I strengthen,
Thirty-nine, I strive;
Forty, I weaken.
Forty-one, I survive.
Forty-two, I toil.
Forty-three, I bear.
Forty-four, I tickle.
Forty-five, I flare.
Forty-six, I rise,
Forty-seven, I drop.
Forty eight, I beat,
Forty-nine…..
I stop.
