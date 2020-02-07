The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union’s Facebook page:

On “Residents met with Nevada City postmaster over delivery complaints”:

Corey Hole — I would have like to be at the meeting, I’ve contacted the post office regarding almost everything in the article over the last two years as it happens very regularly. I’ve received emails back stating it would be resolved with the carrier, but it always just continues to happen. I, too, am also a Cascade Shores resident. So I believe it should very easy to narrow down who’s the problem …

Edward Glenn — We get other people’s mail quite a bit, and inconsistent delivery times, but so far, everything shows up, mostly on time. We live in Sherwood Forest out near the Fairgrounds.

Cherie Patterson — I have the same issues. Only delivers if he wants to. Lies about my house being unreachable.

Hidalgo Nunez — I complained online about very similar problems in NC north of South Yuba and was verbally accosted by the carrier.

Emily Adams — I’m not on these routes, but I will give some love to our mail lady who is kind and gives us great service. Maybe she could help train the other routes. I’m off Rattlesnake. Hope things change.

Lenda Shelton — This happens in Auburn also. I’ve had them out on the tracking that they delivered to my door, but lied — actually they threw them out down at the end of our driveway. Too lazy to deliver to the house and I have complained.

Janet Bassett — The carrier last Saturday lied and said she/he had tried to deliver a registered letter to us. We were outside and saw the truck drive by; didn’t even slow down. They left the undeliverable notice in the mailbox down the road, not on the door where it would have been if they’d even tried to deliver it. I’m so over bad service from the Grass Valley Post Office.

Shae Nightingale — It isn’t just Nevada City, I’m off Dog Bar and they have marked packages delivered and they were not. One was another five days before I received it. My last package arrived on time but was slammed into the locked box. I have complained to Amazon four times about the issues.

Peggy Finley — Seven people showed up? I’m sorry for the problems they seem to be having, and hopefully it gets better, but delivering the mail is not at all an easy job. Most people couldn’t deal with all that can happen on a route. People, weather, roads and animals. Maybe these seven people should ride with a mailman for a day or two.

Laurel Gordon — Can’t even tell you how many packages were left dead center at the end of my driveway during Christmas time. Luckily nothing ever got stolen, but how hard would it be to just take the damn package to the door?

Sandra Feyh — Service has only gotten worse here. Last three packages not delivered. Orange slip instead. This one tonight had checked “receptacle full,” not true! Also checked “no secure location.” I watched him put mail in our box! Too lazy to drive up driveway.

Eric Hergenreder —The worst postal service I’ve ever had. Too many things to list for this comment. I did leave negative reviews on Google and Yelp. Hopefully, the situation gets better.

Jennifer Lee — I’ve had so many bad experiences with the post office. But not in Penn Valley. Our mailman is the best! I really hope that he isn’t tainted by the bad actions of these other mail carriers.

Harley Monian — Yet, I find excellent service in NC. They go out of there way to accommodate unusual conditions. Have you contacted your carrier directly?

Shane Paye — I talked to the post master a week and a half ago about this five-year problem. We live on Banner and we can tell when the normal delivery lady is not delivering. The substitute driver does a great job and will actually deliver packages that don’t fit in the provided parcel box.