On “Grass Valley residents may sway Dorsey Marketplace tenants”:

Dani Ivey — Remember these are the people who approved a CVS, Riteaid and Walgreens all on the same corner and refuse to allow a decent retailer other than the crappy Kmart we are stuck with. I don’t trust any decision they make is for the best interests of the community.

Steve Nicholson — How about another drug store for more competition? Four in a quarter mile enough?

Mary Cahill — Hope everyone follows this and attends the next city council meeting that discusses the Dorsey Marketplace.

Alisha Faurie Keith — Dani, you took the words right out of my mouth! I’ve always said we need a new planning committee — stat! And don’t forget Dollar General.

Craig Davis — No, I’m not defending the plethora of drug stores in our area but the back story is instructive. What attracts them? It seems to me that market research is done which includes a study of the local demographics. If the conclusion of such studies show that the area can support another drug store then I would submit we have a huge number of elderly who tend to need more pharmaceutical services. … What we need is jobs for young people to keep young families here.

Janice McCombs Knight Collins — There are currently a helluva lot of vacant storefronts available for new businesses right now!

Jezra Sinistra — The county needs workforce housing far more than we need more strip malls.

Tamara Fadel — You mean like Starbucks? They’re going to say whatever they think you want to hear and then they’ll follow the money.

Angela Rule — More vape stores? Oh please.

Kadee Lacayo — You have to let your city grow, bro.

Maki Anderson — A decent clothing store would be nice.

Shelby Reinhardt — Just what we need, more vacant storefronts. There are vacant storefronts everywhere that have been vacant for years and years! Smart.

casey michael wisden — OK as a new homeowner in Grass Valley I see the marketplace being super stale and stifling that these old folks, overpriced retailers and limited supply shops and businesses won’t let new ones come in that offer better products and prices. You think I’d rather pay $15 for a hammer at Ace or Do It Yourself hardware when I can drive down to Auburn and pay $5 at Home Depot? Why isn’t there a Trader Joe’s or a Sprouts! Let these types of businesses in and if you can’t survive with them then sorry about your luck. If you’re about making the area nicer and more appealing then this isn’t the way to go about it … Shop local doesn’t mean paying more. I’ll stick to Amazon and Grocery Outlet for now I guess.

Carol G Stark — We don’t have the population to support a Trader Joe’s or a Sprouts. Auburn residents have been begging for a TJs for as long as I can remember. I would die for a Target but that’s not going to happen. I’d rather make the 40-mile roundtrip to Auburn than shop at Kmart. There goes some more tax $ to Placer County.

Brian O’Brien — Anytime bureaucrats try and engineer what they want with personal motives over the free market and competition, nothing ever goes good. I don’t know that is the job of city government to deprive willing investors and risk takers to compete for the citizen’s business and then end up making “deals” to put who they want into retail space and hereby tell us lowlifes what they think is good for us. Where has this worked? Wasn’t this type of thinking exactly what held our economy back and created the huge demand in change last election nationally? And what was the economic result of that outcome? So who knew better, the American people or bureaucrats?

Ken Buchanan — I’ve had enough of selling America — and Nevada County — to the highest bidder. Part of the role of our is to protect citizens from the tyranny of the Robber Barrons. (Who was it who observed, “One thing we learn from history is that we don’t seem to learn from history”?)

Nicholas Denty — Competition is good for businesses. It keeps their prices in check. Common sense economics.

Deby Williams Snell — We need housing and we need a bigger tax base. Remember free enterprise? Bring it!

On “Nevada County Board of Supervisors seeks power grid solution”:

Bill Tozer — Well, the first thing the BOS did on their first meeting of 2020 was give themselves a raise. They got their priorities straight and in order.

Patrick Hanan — If they had built the proposed biomass plant they worked on for several years, we would have had a great start for a micro grid. Why did that idea go the wayside? We could have an inexpensive way to get rid of forest waste and a local energy plant?

David Anglin — The premise that current power storage options are too expensive, for most, is a reference to the Tesla system, apparently. What immediate solution does this option provide for the coming outages? What are the city and county doing to get ready for the next emergency power shut-off? That is the kind of relevant story that readers like myself would be interested in.

Rene Smythe — They should be more concerned about our county missing out on the other counties’ moratorium on homeowners insurance cancellations. Many here will either be forced to move or not get insurance. Perhaps PG&E should get involved like issuing homeowners insurance as they caused the problem. Suggestion: vote out the BOS in favor of new candidates.

Donna Natali — I respectfully disagree. It was humans who moved into forests and brought their power needs. Solar has been an option for decades, I used it completely for decades and no I am not rich; I got educated and proactive is all. Solar is the way to go. There will be no more need for PG&E lines running anywhere.

On “Bridgeport Bridge restoration project delayed”:

Roby Cicogni — Let a couple of locals at it. They’ll bang it out by the weekend.

Marc Nix — A great project! Thank you state of California!

Dave Jessee — Move it out of California it’ll be done in a week.

Vickie Wilkerson — My husband , son and I watched the PBS channel this past weekend with Huell Howser (as we know he has passed on) this past weekend on our beautiful and historical Bridgeport. I do hope it’s not left hanging and they get this part of our history done.

Steven Steele — Typical of most projects managed by the state. It will be behind schedule and over budget.

Bill Stark — Anybody remember when you could drive through it? 1971 was the last time for me. Back home on leave from the Air Force in 1974 and the new bridge had been built and Bridgeport bridge was pedestrian only.