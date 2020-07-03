Fayth Woodward: ‘Unity March’ set for July 11

On July 11, a Unity March in Nevada City will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The purpose of this march is to unify individuals from every walk of life and demand drastic change and accountability from law enforcement.

In doing so, I would like Nevada County departments to unite with the people to hear the changes they want to see and create plans of action to be officers who most importantly, serve, as well as protect. As a result, these changes can be put into motion by creating plans of action to ensure that officers maintain both peace and safety. Change is beginning to start, but we cannot stop, and we must unite and create change together.

I believe we are extremely blessed, as well as many other cities, to have the departments we have in place within our community. As that is the case, I think we can be a light and an example to so many other areas within surrounding cities, our state and our nation as a whole.

Some words will be spoken, along with a local artist who will perform songs about uniting together, (I would like to reach out to local people who would like to speak or play) or a speaker within the county with a voice that would like to be heard. There will also be a board in which people can express the change they want to see within our county, and hopefully get some local community members or businesses to assist with donating nonalcoholic beverages.

I know there are no “Summer Nights” this summer, which can really take a toll on local businesses. It is my hope that after the march we can keep the streets closed so members of the community can walk around supporting local businesses. The event will begin at City Hall and we will march down Broad Street, take a left onto North Pine Street, turn right onto Commercial, Walk down to Union and end near Calanan Park.

Masks will be highly recommended as there will be many people in attendance and social distancing will be as encouraged as much as possible.

I would love to see everyone in attendance who can show up. To learn more, email unitymarchofficial@gmail.com.

Fayth Woodward lives in Grass Valley.