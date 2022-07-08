Darrell Berkheimer: Family education failures

You have to be at least 60 years old to have a memory of what it was like to grow up in an era when abortions were illegal. Because at age 60 today, you would have barely been a teenager when abortions became legal in 1973.

I was 16 and 17 back in the late 1950s when I first heard the gossip, mostly whispered, about girls who had gotten illegal abortions.

I did not know the circumstances of their pregnancies. Perhaps the girls just wanted to please, or show their love, for their boyfriend. But I do know the ones who were the subjects of the gossip were mostly in their teens, and not at all prepared to be mothers.

When I was dating my ex-wife in the early 1960s, I learned that two of her cousins had abortions – before they went on to have normal births.

And there was another young lady who drew my interest. We traveled with the same groups to the same dances – first at the YWCA, then at the YMCA, and finally at a dance-hall pub in the east end of town.

She got together with one of the fellows I knew. And then I learned that she had had two abortions. The first apparently went well. ut after the second, she learned she could not have any children.

He said he didn’t care, and they married. But a year or two later, I learned he changed his mind, and they were getting a divorce.

That situation raises the question whether that marriage would have lasted if she had access to a legal abortion that did not destroy her ability to have children.

Back then we referred to them as “back-alley” and “coat-hanger abortions” — because they were illegal in Pennsylvania in the 1950s and ’60s.

We heard the girls usually were in and out in only a few hours. They were advised to rest for a few days, having received none of the care available at a clinic or hospital.

Of course, the talk was “hush-hush” back then, because it was not until 1970 when Hawaii became the first state to legalize abortion — three years before the 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Do we really want to go back to that era?

Are we facing the all-important question: Why do we have so many unwanted pregnancies?

Are we continuing to repeat mistakes of the past — despite our ever-increasing knowledge about reproduction?

And do we realize how much poverty plays a role in unwanted pregnancies?

Those are the questions that turn me to what I consider the source problems in our society and education system.

We provide years of formal training for our young adults to fill various occupations and professions. But many of us were raised without the benefit of a single, professionally-prepared course on sex education and child rearing. Most of us were not prepared to become good parents.

Even today various religious fundamentalists tend to make open discussion of sex a taboo. They say sex education does not belong in the schools, it belongs in the home. Only it was not being done in most homes when I was young.

And I’m wondering how much, or how little, the situation has changed since my youth.

My dad was a farm boy, so I guess his sex education came somewhat natural as a result of tending to the farm animals. I have my doubts whether my grandfather ever had a discussion with him “about the birds and the bees,” as it was referred to back then.

For many of us who grew up in the suburbs and cities, we received our sex education in the streets — via slang “dirty talk,” and pornography publications smuggled from some of our homes. And the boys were seeking sexual conquests.

Haven’t we realized by now that a street education spawns failures?

Of course, we continue to have a certain percentage of incest and rape situations. Those cases are, by far, a minority in the causes of unwanted pregnancies. Internal problems for the fetus and mother-to-be also are in the mix of the causes.

But I believe the greatest numbers result simply from bad choices made by the couples involved, which I attribute to a lack of proper education in both the home and our schools.

And in too many cases the burden falls on the mother-to-be, as her male lover”walks, or runs, away from taking responsibility. Why are we allowing that situation to continue?

When will our U.S. society mature to more open discussions, education and attitudes about sex?

When that happens, I believe the numbers of our unwanted pregnancies will decline.

Meanwhile those bad choices, as well as the incest, rape and womb problems, require the availability of professional, clinical abortions, in addition to the diagnostic, prenatal and post-natal services that have been provided by Planned Parenthood.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .