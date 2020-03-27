Erika Seward & Erin Tarr: Nature is our constant and nature persists, even in uncertain times

Gov. Newsom said it best during his address March 23: “We are encouraging people to go outside with intention and purpose — not linger — but to deal with the health needs that we all have of being outdoors and taking a deep breath, practicing common sense and social distancing.”

Submitted photo

Spring has arrived and the sun is shining today. Despite growing uncertainty in the face of the global pandemic, nature is our constant and nature persists.

We draw inspiration from our community as we navigate an unknown future together and we remain strongly committed to our mission while adapting as an organization. Like many of you, we have had to shift our approach to daily life as we know it. The Bear Yuba Land Trust offices were closed on March 16 and staff has successfully transitioned to remote work while canceling or postponing scheduled events for members and volunteers through June. Our Board of Directors has shown steadfast leadership, alongside us, to place our people-first with a Stay Home, Stay Healthy mandate following the Governor’s Executive Order.

Rest assured, we are still here to serve YOU and this place we call home.

Protecting working and natural lands and empowering healthy, resilient communities is more urgent and relevant than ever. We continue to press on with priority projects as guided by our 2020-2024 Strategic Plan that secure and defend fundamental needs such as access to local, healthy food and access to nature for your health and wellbeing.

BYLT is proud to own the lands and trails that create safe routes for exercise and enjoyment, connecting you to the natural world. We encourage you to explore your neighborhoods and those public spaces closest to you to reduce non-essential travel and parking or gathering at trailheads. While our public trails and preserves remain open, strict social distancing rules must be followed so that we can continue to provide these escapes. We are closely monitoring state and federal directives and will close all public spaces if needed. Please check our website and the state government’s website for the most up to date rules and guidelines. Personal responsibility and the protection of each other is what humanity needs now more than ever.

Gov. Newsom said it best during his address March 23: “We are encouraging people to go outside with intention and purpose — not linger — but to deal with the health needs that we all have of being outdoors and taking a deep breath, practicing common sense and social distancing.”

As we enter the wild unknown, we must trust in each other and come together to stand stronger together even as we are apart. We hope that you can find comfort and beauty in the simple things right now like taking walks around your neighborhood, admiring the emerging flowers, and observing the birds as they build nests, guard eggs and care for their young chicks.

Be on the lookout for educational content and virtual experiences in the coming weeks including our In the Field, Neighborhood Nature Exploration, and Stay-at-Home Steward series.

Erika Seward and Erin Tarr are Bear Yuba Land Trust co-executive directors.