Eric Christen: California failed our children

Two years ago, my daughter’s high school tennis coach walked up to my wife and I and told us, “The governor just ordered a lockdown. We’ll see you in two weeks.” My daughter has never been on a tennis court since.

Sophia was a 15-year-old sophomore at Bear River High School and the defending section girls champion, a feat she’d achieved as a freshman. At her match that day she had not only defeated the other team’s No. 1 girl but had defeated the team’s No. 1 boy, who had heard about her and wanted to “see what she had.” He saw it.

Of course, the lockdown not only shut down her tennis but also Future Farmers of America, Agricultural Mechanics and all the rest of her classes. FFA and Ag Mechanics were her two favorite activities outside of tennis. She raised steers to sell at the fair and built projects in Ag Mechanics. In 2019 her project sold for the highest price of any project at fair and with these proceeds she was able to buy her first car with cash as a result.

But when weeks dragged into months and it became clear that the anti-science, ad hoc dictates Gov. Gavin Newsom had handed down weren’t going anywhere, she asked as a simple question: “Why sit at home on a computer not doing the things I love when I can go to a different school, graduate early, and get on with my life?”

Soon after, we pulled her out of Bear River and enrolled her in a charter school that allowed her to complete her studies and graduate early. She had no prom, no graduation and she would have one championship banner hung at Bear River instead of four. All of this because the adults who we put in charge, from the governor and school board to the county supervisors and their health bureaucrats, failed her and millions more just like her.





Our eldest son was fortunate to have graduated the year before and was able to experience all that high school has to offer. Our youngest, now 13, was also pulled from his public school in Nevada County and sent to live with my wife (an Air Force pilot stationed in Nevada) where students were able to go back to school in person. She is now stationed in Texas and he’s there, too, as students have been in-person and mask-free for more than a year and where the thought of mandating a drug for an age group all but immune to COVID-19 is unthinkable.

The public education system in our county and state failed the children. Everything they did was wrong as the data now shows, from the lockdown and masks to social distancing and the efficacy of their COVID-19 drugs. The second and third order effects resulting from what they did do, however, are now obvious to everyone, not just those of us who at the time predicated all of this destruction.

From the exacerbation of children’s mental health crisis and the regression all students have suffered in learning to the pitting of entire communities against each other as they fought over which side had the “science” on their side.

The study just released by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (a conservative think tank) shows blue states like California handled the pandemic the worst when looking at age adjusted death rates, unemployment, GDP losses and educational regression.

While the destruction has been profound, there is one bright spot which is a large portion of the population has been able to see the system for what it is, and what it is has nothing to do with educating children. And people are done with it.

At a recent Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees meeting, staff showed what the results have been in the way of student population at our high schools. They are down 200 students and that number is expected to keep growing into the foreseeable future. Of course anyone following the demographic trends in California will understand this as the state has now lost population for two consecutive years. Parents with children are fleeing.

We took two out and we are hardly alone, as every school district in California is now witnessing declining enrollment. Every single one.

For those who remain private schools in Nevada County did the right thing during this crisis, and their numbers are growing, only limited by the fact many parents can’t afford to send their kids to them.

The anger and disgust we have toward the adults who have failed our children may never go away, but we rest assured in knowing so many have had their eyes opened up about what our public schools really are all about in California and are voting with their feet.

Eric Christen is a resident of Grass Valley and father of three children who attended school in Nevada County.