Emily Raymond: Schools need to reach higher standard with racism

My name is Emily Raymond, I am an alumni of Bear River High School, class of 2016. At Bear River I served as our student body’s vice president my senior year and also as our student site council representative, a role in which I frequently attended Nevada Joint Union High School District Board meetings. In 2019, I graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University with a bachelor of science degree in public policy.

Today I write openly to my community with serious concern about the presentation the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board allowed Wednesday from an organization named Protecting American Ideals.

While I understand and appreciate the board’s willingness to hear a variety of perspectives, I am deeply concerned by the misinformation within this presentation and how this may divert the positive progress our school board has made in addressing racism within our schools.

This presentation sites no sources and is purely opinion based. Frankly, this presentation would receive a low grade in any English class that I attended at Bear River, and I feel that is worth mentioning — as we hold our students to a higher standard.

From brief research, it is unclear to me who this organization is or what their credentials are to be speaking on this subject. They have no established presence or validity online nor are they registered as a corporation of any capacity with the state of California under this name. I would hope that the board is more influenced by legitimate sources and more importantly, the people of their community.





Regardless, I feel what is most important to mention is the room that we have to grow as individuals in this space. The reality is that while Nevada County is a beautiful place that I feel lucky to have been raised in, it does not reflect the wonderful diversity of our country.

Many of our students go on to universities or move outside of our community, and it is within our responsibility as community members and educators to teach them how to be caring and conscious individuals. That includes being socially aware and sensitive to the experiences of others.

In my time at Bear River, and feeding schools, I witnessed multiple instances of homophobia, transphobia and racism, and was likely complicit in many cases of unconscious bias. I think of a Black classmate of mine who recently expressed that they were called the n-word many times at our school or of the white students flying Confederate flags from their trucks in the school parking lot.

I think of the time when I, regretfully, outwardly advocated for a “Battle of the Sexes” rally despite a brave trans student expressing that it made them uncomfortable and asking for alternatives.

Unfortunately, I most recently recall an image that surfaced of many of my peers in Klu Klux Klan hoods. While they have expressed regret and that the photo was a “joke,“ the fact that people in our community think this behavior is comedy is expressive that we need thoughtful strategy to better ourselves.

I don’t feel that it is a stretch of the imagination that a student of color would feel unwelcome or isolated at our campuses.

We have the opportunity to make positive change in our community to make it a place that welcomes all families and sets all students up for success in a way that supports them personally, socially and academically.

I, and many of my alumni peers, support Superintendent McFadden’s statements acknowledging racism and committing to improve our communities. As students and products of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, we support the board in their establishment of the Anti-Racism and Inclusion Task Force, and their continued work to make our schools a safer and supportive place for all students.

The work that our board does as advocates against racism will help our students become better individuals as they go on into the next steps of life. I hope that they continue to listen and seek information from those of us who attended these schools and can share our personal perspectives.

Emily Raymond lives in Grass Valley.