Ehud Gat: Stand up for our liberty

I’m Jewish. My wife is not. In Israel, we would not have been able to legally marry.

If you feel like that’s absurd, you’re not alone. The idea that we wouldn’t be able to marry because of the religions we were born into, that the government has any right to infringe upon our personal life, is ridiculous.

What business has the government to limit marriage based on what faith people practice, if they practice at all?

Traditionally in the Jewish state, only a rabbi may marry a Jew, and no rabbi will marry a Jew and a Goy (a non-Jew). That’s the way it’s always been done.

That would have been fine if marriage was merely a religious practice, but in reality it is not. Marriage has legal and social ramifications. It applies to everything from taxes to adoption to inheritance and child custody. Being married affects every aspect of your life.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to bash my homeland. I’m here to make a point.

Here in the United States, the law doesn’t care what religion one identifies with. Here, it goes for much more petty things, like what’s between the bride and groom’s legs. Here, the law discriminates based on whether the person who loves the groom is a woman, a man or something that doesn’t fall into those two exact categories.

It’s OK for a woman to marry a man anywhere in the United States. For a man to marry a man … not quite. I dare ask what business has the government — or the average Tom, Dick or Ehud on the street — to limit marriage based on what’s between a person’s legs?

As a country, we have been making steps forward in fighting the discrimination against people of the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve done OK. Definitely a C+ job. Maybe even a B-. Not exactly stellar, but surely much better than it was.

But we can and need to do better. Not just we as a country. We as those people who aren’t part of the LGBTQIA+ community but believe that freedom and equality should apply to all people.

I consider myself a straight ally.’I speak up in favor of equal rights for people of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow even though I am not one of them.

I’ll be right next to them when they protest. I’ll intervene for them when they are beaten down. I do it because I know what it is like when you are disallowed to do what others can simply because the person you love doesn’t fall into a narrow traditional definition of whom you are expected to love.

I do it because some 250 years ago, this country’s very declaration of independence put the pursuit of happiness right there with life and liberty as a fundamental, inalienable right. I do it because to deny a whole group of people equality based solely on disagreeing with how they live their lives is a state of affairs we cannot and must not tolerate any longer. I do it because all that is required for injustice and prejudice to win is that good people sit idly by.

Recent push-back attempts such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Oklahoma’s new birth certificate law highlight the fact that not only is the struggle for equal rights and equal treatment for LGBTQIA+ people far from over, the extremists on the side that calls for continued discrimination actively fight to force their own color onto the rest of the rainbow.

Oklahoma’s governor, Kevin Stitt, had said, “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. There is no such thing as nonbinary sex.”

With respect to his belief, I wholeheartedly believe he has no right to speak for God. That doesn’t give me the right to put forth a law to shut him up.

Likewise, his beliefs should not give him the right to impose a gender identity on another person. It’s not his business. It’s not the state of Oklahoma’s business. Stitt’s beliefs have no place in the lawmaking process in a country that has separated church from state.

But this is the problem we are facing: There is a minority being oppressed, being treated unequally and unfairly. There’s a section of the populace who oppresses them in the name of its beliefs.

These people don’t see it as oppression, of course. Their beliefs say one thing and that’s their truth, and they believe that forcing those beliefs on everyone else is the right thing to do.

Scientific evidence presented to counter their beliefs is treated with much the same scorn and righteous fury that Galileo faced for daring to suggest Earth wasn’t the center of the universe.

There’s nothing wrong with their beliefs. They have their right to their belief. They just don’t have the right to interfere with other people’s pursuit of happiness because of their beliefs.

And that’s where the people in the middle should take a stand. We don’t have to necessarily see things the same way as people from the LGBTQIA+ community. There’s room for many colors in the rainbow and many opinions and beliefs in a free country.

However, we should stand up and act in defense of another’s liberty and their pursuit of happiness simply because they have that right and if we sit idly by, we tacitly accept oppression.

One day, we may find ourselves in their shoes, and it would be nice if those who have no bone to pick would still stand up for our liberty.

Ehud Gat is an author and resident of Grass Valley.