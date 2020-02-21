Edward Thomas: Learn more about Grass Valley and Nevada County finances

In response to Dee Mann’s letter (The Union, Jan. 20) in which she takes Grass Valley to task for several things and says, “the city is like a train out of control on the track to a financial wreck.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

City and county finances are not easy to comprehend. I am a retired CPA and even with a financial background I find them complicated. However, having been actively involved with city affairs for 10 years, little by little I get a clearer picture of where we are financially.

Yes, we have an unfunded pension liability of $22 million. This is caused by several factors, a good portion of which has to do with Cal PERS (the state pension agency) and their accounting. Nonetheless it is a real liability and I do not know of any city that does not have “unfunded pension liability.”

Grass Valley is dealing with it in a couple of ways. Funds have been set aside to deal with potential annual fluctuations from Cal PERS and the city will probably pay off a good portion of the liability with a bond issue, at favorable interest rates that exist in today’s markets.

As to how the city spends its money and what for, I know that the city management and the City Council analyze and think carefully about all expenditures and their need and benefit to our community. I give them an “A+” for the job they are doing.

We are fortunate to have a bright, forward looking City Council and excellent city management and department heads and staff. To understand more about how the city functions, I encourage people to attend City Council, Planning Commission and other committee meetings. Consider getting involved.

My family and I feel so fortunate to live in Grass Valley. We have moved 22 times, and this is the best place of them all.

Edward C. Thomas lives in Grass Valley.