Ed Sylvester & Scott Robertson: Communication in a time of crisis
Ed Sylvester & Scott Robertson
The events of the past several weeks have accentuated our need to have means to communicate with each other and the community.
National and world news is available on television and the internet but it is only your local radio station, newspaper and local focused internet providers that provide local content, the news that affects this county.
We at KNCO and Star 94 are committed to providing up to the minute information in a nonbiased fashion — be it the current crisis or the upcoming fire season and power outages. Even with the power out and the internet down you can still get news from your radio free thanks to your local advertisers.
In a recent editorial, Don Rogers, the publisher of The Union described the difficulty as businesses close and are forced to scale back advertising. We at Nevada County Broadcasters are facing the same issue. We are a locally owned company and our only source of revenue is from our local advertisers. Every dollar that comes in goes to supporting staying on the air 24/7 and retaining our long-time professional staff of news reporters and on-air personalities.
Support Local Journalism
We are so appreciative of the local businesses that continue to support us. Many are struggling to change delivery patterns to ordering online and touchless pickup service. We are here to assist them in communicating those changes to customers.
Shopping local is the answer going forward for the survival of local businesses, jobs and families. If we fail to support these businesses in the long run, we all lose. The economic vitality of our community is at stake.
When you patronize a business advertising with our local media please thank them for the support.
Thank you for your support and stay well!
Edward Sylvester is chairman and Scott Robertson is president of Nevada County Broadcasters.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.