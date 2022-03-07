Duane Strawser: What’s up with our courthouse?

Things are about to change at the Nevada City Courthouse. To follow is a brief recent history, and the options available.

Way back in 2009, Nevada County’s number came up with the state of California to be worthy of a new court facility. It was proposed that a brand new complex be built on Highway 49 near the Rood Center, and the existing site be vacated.

The initial concept met with broad-based community opposition, and it was withdrawn. Subsequent to that, funding from the state shriveled up and became a game-stopping issue.

Today, however, California has the cash, and our Nevada County courts are on the top of the list to be brought up to the appropriate standards.

The group tasked with working on this is the Project Advisory Group, which includes our presiding judge, some current and past court staff members, representatives from Nevada City, Grass Valley and Truckee, Nevada County representatives; public defender, district attorney, sheriff, Probation Department, and the Information & General Services Agency, as well as the Nevada County Bar Association, plus several key members of the California Judicial Council.





They meet via Zoom every month.Their recommendation is expected to be reviewed at their meeting in May..

Another group is the Nevada City Courthouse Committee, an independent group made up of key community stakeholders. They have been advocating using the existing location from the get-go.

And the third group, the Nevada City Council, wholeheartedly endorses the current site.

Under review by the Project Advisory Group are three potential courses of action. Four of the key issues being addressed in each option: security, seismic risk reduction, parking and meeting Americans with Disability Act accessibility requirements.

The first possible course revolves around utilizing the existing buildings. The 1937 Art Moderne structure is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built by Lindgren and Swinerton Inc., the same group that built the Nevada City Hall, also a WPA project.

It is worth noting that in 2002 Nevada City had saved up the funds to totally rehabilitate City Hall. The facade and outer walls remained, and all else inside was brand new, but in keeping with the period, while meeting all needed modernday criteria (San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel was under construction by this firm during the 1906 earthquake. It was the only building on Nob Hill that did not fall or burn down).

Nevada City is working to help meet the parking needs of the courts. If successful, this would benefit not only the courts but our downtown, as well. On weekends and holidays when court is not in session, there would be brand new, ideally located parking available to the downtown merchants.

The second area of study would consist of demolishing the existing structures and building something brand new to meet the state requirements, while retaining the Art Moderne facade on the current site, similar to the successful outcome at City Hall.

The third area of study will revolve around starting from scratch at a new location.

To the Project Advisory Group’s credit, in addition to these three analytical reports there will be an economic impact study relating to the effects on the community at each potential location.

The architectural firm leading this project is HOK, a nationwide company with vast experience in planning, engineering, design and architecture.

It is worth noting that Nevada County owns 49% of the courthouse property and the state of California 51%.

Nevada County has invested millions of dollars to locate the Probation Department, Public Defender’s Office and the District Attorney’s office within walking distance of the existing courts. The private sector has also invested millions in locating attorney and associated offices nearby.

In 2015, Nevada City commissioned a feasibility study with Ross Drulis Cusenbery Architects. This firm has a long and luminous track record in designing and overseeing the construction of public buildings, including courthouses.

Their conclusion: It is possible, doable, and will save the state money to stay put, and rehabilitate or rebuild in the existing downtown locations. You can view that document and the environmental impact reports that have already been conducted by visiting https://nevadacityca.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=20916&catid=564

There are other reasons, in addition to compelling economic impacts, for improving what’s already there. Nevada City will cover the costs of any paving and sidewalk work that is needed and no city mitigation fees will be charged.

Being a block from a school as well as between a residential neighborhood and an historic shopping district, adds a sense of community and normalcy to those using our courts. The offerings available in that adjacent shopping district are very convenient for court users.

Utilizing what is already there would guarantee the county (and the city) would not be stuck with an abandoned building in need of a lot of costly work that the county and the city cannot afford.

The short-sighted path would be to relocate — lock up the old offices and courts, and move into new ones. The more difficult course would be what is best for the community.

While this is a highly complex issue, I firmly believe we have the resources and resolve to make this work for one and all involved. If you would like to help out, please visit: keepourcourtsdowntown@gmail.com Thank you.

Duane Strawser is the mayor of Nevada City.