Dr. Kermit Jones: Extinguishing our high fire insurance costs

Things cost too much in California these days. Gas is a clear example. Just the other day my wife was shocked at the cost of eggs. But the price of one thing in particular, our fire insurance, is now so high many residents can’t make ends meet. This is why I vow, in my first term in office, to sponsor bipartisan legislation for a federal program that provides tax breaks to harden our homes and create defensible space. I will also work with Western states and insurers to lower insurance premiums by up to 40%, and make the federal government take responsibility for fire risk on federal lands.

While California is no stranger to severe fires, the problem is getting worse: 15 of the 20 most destructive fires have occurred since 2010. The Camp Fire caused over $10 billion in insured losses and the Caldor Fire burned down Grizzly Flats and resulted in $20 million in lost revenue in South Lake Tahoe. Fires affect our communities, displace residents, increase depression, rob people of their savings and cause such a heavy workload for our overstretched CalFire firefighters that many of our heroes are struggling with PTSD and suicide. The “Safer from Wildfires” framework that the Insurance Commissioner released in February is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough because it doesn’t help homeowners with the upfront costs for home hardening. We need a federal fire insurance plan that provides tax breaks for us to harden our homes and lower our fire insurance; and when I am in Congress, I will work on this problem for you from day one.

On the trail, whether in areas of Plumas County scorched by fire, in Foresthill or the Inyo National Forest near Bishop, I hear the same saddening story: too many hard-working people losing their life savings paying for fire insurance. I spoke to a woman whose insurance went from $1,000 a year to over $10,000 a year. One business owner told me he now pays nearly six figures for fire insurance. To add insult to injury, some of our neighbors can’t get coverage at all, get dropped from coverage, or, as what just happened with the Mosquito fire, they can’t get coverage for smoke damage.

My federal fire insurance plan can lower the cost of premiums by up to 40 percent through three primary mechanisms. First, instead of a pool of the five million high risk residents in Northern California, my federal plan could spread risk amongst the nearly eighty million people in the Western states. Second, we can tie lower premiums to individuals and communities and use the tax breaks to harden homes and create defensible space. Talking to constituents, I learned it can cost up to $60,000 for them to do this work. Thus, we need to provide tax incentives of up to $20,000 for people to take immediate action to protect their homes and communities. My plan would directly lower risk by providing resources to harden homes and hold the federal government responsible for proper management of federal lands. As a member of Congress on the Natural Resource Committee, I will fight for an increase in the U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Management budget from its current annual budget of $1.9 billion to up to $10 billion, reallocating money from other programs to keep it budget neutral. With these funds, the Forest Service could better work with CalFire and other agencies to clear brush in high-risk fire areas of federal forest and create local jobs for those wanting to work to keep our communities safe from fire.

Because catastrophic wildfires affect us all, regardless of political party, this is a bipartisan issue we simply cannot ignore. It is going to require all stakeholders—the agencies like CalFire that work to keep us safe, our local, state and federal partners and home and business owners—to work quickly together to find a viable and sustainable solution that lowers the climbing cost of fire insurance and keeps us safe. Our upcoming tele-town hall on October 12th will be an opportunity for community members to engage experts in insurance and fire prevention on a need for a federal fire insurance plan.

Dr. Kermit Jones is a candidate for Congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District.