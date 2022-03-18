Dr. Alinea Stevens and Dr. Roger Hicks: Debunking myths about long COVID-19

There is so much misinformation about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines, including in this newspaper, that we thought it would be helpful to have the perspective of two community doctors who practice evidence-based medicine.

Myth 1: COVID-19 vaccines can cause COVID-19 long-hauler syndrome.

Fact: COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 or COVID-19 long hauler syndrome, also known as long COVID-19 or post-COVID-19 Syndrome.

As the name implies, post-COVID-19 syndrome is a constellation of symptoms that can occur after a person has recovered from the acute COVID-19 infection.

Remember, there is no SAR-CoV-2 virus in the COVID-19 vaccines, so they cannot cause the illness brought on by that virus or the syndrome that can occur after the acute illness. In fact, research has shown that those who are vaccinated have less of a chance of getting long COVID-19. It also shows that half of those who suffer with long COVID-19 syndrome get better with a COVID-19 vaccine.





Myth 2: There is a list of effective long COVID-19 treatments available.

Fact: Long COVID-19 treatments are still being studied. During a time of crisis, there may be misinformation that comes out recommending a whole list of remedies for a condition that physicians are just starting to learn about and treat. One of these lists of remedies is from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

However, if you are looking for science-based, peer-reviewed protocols, we suggest looking at those from Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins, CDC and NIH.

Our unwavering advice is to not take medications without first consulting with your physician, as they can have side effects and interact with your other medications. Steroids, such as prednisone and methylprednisolone, are an example of medications that have been touted by some as a home treatment for COVID-19.

Steroid are beneficial in many situations, but they have many potential side effects, and there is no evidence that they are helpful in treating COVID-19 except for people who require hospitalization and supplemental oxygen.

Long COVID-19 is a broad term and treatment should be specific to the symptoms and the person and often requires a multidisciplinary team approach.

Myth 3: Early treatment of COVID-19 can prevent long COVID-19.

Fact: There is no indication at this time that early treatment can prevent long COVID-19.

To be clear, we recommend early treatment for those with risk factors for severe COVID-19. Antivirals and monoclonal antibodies given in the first five days of illness decrease your viral load, giving you a chance of reducing severe symptoms that could lead you to the hospital. They are excellent at preventing hospitalization and death.

Unfortunately, evidence is showing that even those with low viral loads can develop long COVID-19 symptoms in the future. We do not have the studies to say that early treatment decreases your risk of getting long COVID-19 symptoms.

The best way to prevent long COVID-19 is to protect yourself from getting infected in the first place by using strategies like vaccination, masking, and testing.

Myth 4: Over-the-counter remedies are useful at decreasing my risk of getting hospitalized from COVID-19.

Fact: If you are at high risk of getting severe COVID-19, it is important to reach out to your health-care provider as soon as you have symptoms or a positive test.

Treatment with an antiviral medication or monoclonal antibodies will significantly decrease your risk of hospitalization or death. The antiviral medication Paxlovid will decrease the amount of virus in your body. Monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19 will also decrease your viral load and help you fight the infection. Both of these options are most effective if taken within five days from onset of symptoms.

Aspirin is not recommended as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19, as it can thin the blood. Ibuprofen can be used to manage symptoms, but those who have kidney disease, heart disease, high blood pressure, liver disease or people who are over 65 should consult their doctor first.

While zinc has been shown to help boost immune function and studied in other viral infections, it has not yet shown to be helpful in COVID-19. Long-term zinc supplementation (as short as 10 months) can cause copper deficiency, which causes low blood red and white blood cell counts and irreversible neurologic symptoms. Zinc can also decrease absorption of certain medications.

We are happy that there is discussion of long COVID-19 because that increases public awareness of this serious complication of acute COVID-19 infection.

We think it is wise to keep that discussion based in fact, not fiction.

Dr. Alinea Stevens is the medical director and a physician at Chapa-De Indian Health. She provides adult and pediatric primary care to all people regardless of their financial situation. Her professional interests include prenatal care, pediatrics and substance use services.

Dr. Roger Hicks is the medical director of Yubadocs Urgent Care and secretary of the California Urgent Care Association. For over 20 years, Dr. Hicks has been dedicated to answering pressing medical questions to safeguard the health of our community.