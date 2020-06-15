Doug Wight: Sierra Zone Lions Clubs affected by cancellation of Nevada County Fair

Many of the nonprofit organizations in Nevada County will be affected by the recent cancellation of the Nevada County Fair.

During the fair board meeting of June 9, there were comments made during that meeting that the nonprofits in Nevada County will be deeply affected with loss of income as a result of the cancellation of the Fair.

Lions Clubs International is represented in Nevada County by the Sierra Zone Clubs made up of Grass Valley Foothill Lions, Grass Valley Gold Country Lions, Grass Valley Host Lions, Higgins Diggins Lions, Nevada City Lions and Penn Valley Hi-Grader Lions. Each of these six Lions clubs will suffer the loss of income generated during the Nevada County Fair. Four of the named clubs have food booths and the other two clubs volunteer in each of the booths on Treat Street.

Of the food booths on Treat Street, Nevada City Lions serves tacos, Grass Valley Host Lions serves ears of corn and cinnamon rolls, Gold Country Lions serves caramel corn and adjacent to the stadium, Foothill Lions serves beer and wine.

Our funds realized from the sales during the fair provide revenue to provide eye glasses to the needy, scholarships to students of the local high schools, park projects and several other Lions-supported projects we fund. All funds raised by Lions Clubs go back into the community.

The Sierra Zone Lions Clubs are reaching out to the public requesting that the citizens of Nevada County might consider donations to one or more of your favorite nonprofit clubs represented on Treat Street.

If anyone is interested in obtaining the contact information for the individual clubs listed, contact Sierra Zone Chair Lion Laura Barhydt at 530-268-2060 or by email at lbarhydt@yahoo.com.

Doug Wight is a Lions’ past district governor who lives in Grass Valley.