Doug Fleming: On the campaign trail

Having been on the Nevada City Council campaign trail for some months now, I’ve learned a lot from speaking to many residents and business owners. There are some consistent threads of concern as well as many positive common points of view on where our town is today.

If elected I will work vigorously to address these concerns, and to protect and enhance those amenities so attractive to those of us that live and work here.

It will be an initial priority of mine to work to restore decorum at our City Council meetings. Regardless of the issues at hand, our city officials need to reflect the dignity that our residents and businesses expect and deserve. This need is being pointed out to me, time after time after time.

The looming specter of a wildfire and future power blackouts are on people’s minds. Also apparent is the ever-present issue of those that are homeless.

On the positive side, our residents love our small-town character with its historic flavor. They fully recognize that it is a special place to live and work. There is awareness that our municipal government is doing a good job providing city services for our tiny city that includes police and fire protection, managing Pioneer Park and city-owned open spaces, water and sewer service, and most recently, street paving and sidewalk improvements.

My background has prepared me to help the Council address the challenges and preserve all that makes Nevada City so great. My community experience and volunteer work may be attributes that will help as well. I am a member of the Miners Foundry Board of Directors, current President of the Nevada County Food Bank, member of the Deer Creek Southside Firewise Community, and current Chair of Nevada County Adult and Family Services Commission. I also volunteer at our son’s Deer Creek School, and I love participating in the Famous Marching Presidents to help celebrate the Constitution.

These experiences have helped me become a team player who can work effectively within a group to address the challenges that we face. They have also provided me with a broader perspective on who we are and what we can accomplish by working together.

As an attorney by training and a professional grant writer by trade, I look forward to helping Nevada City navigate its legal obligations and strategically seek out additional grant funding for efforts such as increased Fire Protection and keeping the warming shelter open longer. Money really helps and I know how to find it. My wife and business partner, Marley and I helped local nonprofits and government agencies secure over $4 million in grant funding in 2019 alone.

I will work to promote and enhance our downtown and Seven Hills Business districts, as well as our light industrial and office parks. We need to remember the importance of being the County seat, home to the Rood Center and the courthouse, both of which I fully support in assisting in anyway possible. We are very fortunate to be the headquarters of the Tahoe National Forest, caretakers of 871,000 acres of federal land providing timber, water, and recreation. These employers provide well paid jobs and are the mainstay of our economy.

I like the strength and diversity of Nevada City’s economy and support recruiting new businesses that fit our small-town character to fill commercial vacancies. It goes without saying that having a vibrant economic base not only helps City Hall fund the tasks at hand, it goes a long way to keeping young adults and families in our community with the employment opportunities they need.

Nevada City needs to continue working with Nevada County and the State of California to address the issues of homelessness, and work to find a permanent location for a warming shelter.

We need to aggressively work with PG&E and Nevada County to underground and harden our power lines. We need to increase our solar power generation capacity and storage capacity of the solar power we generate. All our efforts should be geared to keeping as much of Nevada City “lit up” as possible during blackouts. Our businesses and the well-being and safety of the people that live here demand that.

It is my privilege to be a candidate for the Nevada City Council. I promise to work hard and smart on what needs to be done, and to help preserve all that is already so great about this amazing town we call home.

Doug Fleming is a candidate for the Nevada City Council who has lived in Nevada City with his wife Marley and 10-year-old son for the past seven years.