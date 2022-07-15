Donn K. Harris: A season of freedom

Until we are all free, we are none of us free.

— Emma Lazarus

We just completed a 45-day period that began with Armed Forces Day and ended with Independence Day, encompassing the summer solstice, school graduation ceremonies, Memorial Day, Flag Day and Juneteenth.

The month of June has been designated as Pride Month in which the rainbow flag is flown. There are three national holidays in this time frame, and with these come the symbols and pageantry of treasured cultural expression.

Amidst the celebrations and proclamations and the potlucks, we had threats, vandalism, a canceled event and printed commentary unhappy with prominent symbols of some groups.

We continue to inch forward toward post-COVID prosperity, and watch world events — the Roe v. Wade decision, Russian aggression, the Jan. 6 Commission, the primary election results — for the progress of our favored groups and issues.

That’s a lot on our plate. Can the world slow down? It feels like we are racing toward the future and about to hit a blind curve that we may navigate by sheer luck, or get swept off an embankment and go careening into the wild blue yonder. After that it’s anybody’s guess.

But we have an anchor here. Right in front of us we have a stabilizing force that can bring us to a more tranquil and centered place, if we recognize and embrace it and make it our own — together. It’s the Season mentioned above, the interval that contains traditional holidays as well as celebrations established more recently.

There is room for all of it, at least on the calendar. It is summertime, and from childhood we have that warm-weather, school-is-out freedom in our bones. I still get a rush when the calendar turns to June, despite the pressures and distractions of the adult world.

Memorial Day evokes honor and appreciation; on Juneteenth, I can feel more completely free because the last outpost of slavery was eradicated; when the rainbow flag flaps in a June 1 breeze I can relax, encouraged that our neighbors are more at ease; and July Fourth is the perfect day for a culminating event.

We have to realize: None of us, collectively, are going anywhere. The political left and right are going to exist in America far into the foreseeable future.

Do my adversaries enrage me at times? Absolutely. So I write a column, try to out-logic them, occasionally smile when they surprise me, before they drive me to new levels of frustration with another outrageous move. It’s happening right now, and will again.

Some folks feel they don’t have the luxury of time to steer this dynamic into the realm of reasonable debate, and have left the area. This is a new American phenomenon called The Big Sort. Before someone pumps their fist and yells, Yeah, run the bums out of town — pause the home team enthusiasm for a minute.

Do we want to be the Americans who created an irreversible split that sends people off into corners to be with their own kind? Are we really threatened when groups we agree have been treated unfairly secure a place on the calendar reminding us of their humanity — really, our common humanity — to the degree that we deface symbols, engage in threats and retaliation, and boycott businesses?

I believe we don’t want to be that America. We have gotten here in increments, not realizing how much closer each step took us to this stalemate. Is there an immediate reaction of denial when your group is accused of something? Of course. And they want an accounting of it? Wouldn’t you?

What happens next is the measure of our humanity: Does that initial reaction dissipate, allowing for reflection on how we can contribute to the well-being of everyone?

There is enough to go around. More for you is not less for me, not permanently anyway. In a just world, more for you means you succeeded in a fair competition that will open up again. If an unfair advantage was gained, we develop a system of natural penalties or equalizers that is manageable.

When I speak of Black Lives Matter, I am highlighting a current challenge, not devaluing other lives. I Back the Blue, having worked with dedicated police officers my entire professional life: America’s toughest job, hands down.

In the Air Force, I was my squadron’s academic monitor, and was encouraged to lead a healthy debate around global issues. Military leadership wanted to engage the critical faculties of the troops. We disagreed, then marched out together into the brutal heat of the central Texas afternoon.

An advanced, aware patriotism that includes honest critique, and engages with all sides of the political debate, strengthens us. Critique is a growth catalyst, not an indictment.

Late spring-early summer now brings us a potential synergy of freedom and patriotism. We have an entire year to dialogue about the 2023 possibilities.

There are various groups working to transform a conflicted past into a modern model of progress. Season of Freedom will come around every year, and its parasol is as big as it needs to be. America has invited all of us to this party; let’s be sure not to tear up the host venue.

Donn K. Harris is a Nevada County resident and an Air Force veteran. He is the CFO of Color Me Human, participates in Nevada County’s Equity Inclusion Leadership Alliance, and serves on the board of the Nevada County Arts Council.