Don Rogers: Survey says, Go right, no left, Mondays!

Trying to sort out survey results is always fun. Here’s what we find without fail:

Readers generally see what they will regardless of what’s there.

They want whatever isn’t there.

They miss what no human enterprise could possibly provide.

They don’t see what we’re already doing of what they say they want.





Well, we asked.

My favorites are the comments, which of course are all over the board, as varied as the people who make up this great community:

Stop being so liberal. Stop being such right-wingers.

Bring back the Monday print edition. Bring back college and pro sports.

More wire news, and put it on page one because it’s so important. Focus on local news because everyone gets that other stuff everywhere else anyway.

The paper is too small. Just like, make it bigger. Hire more people. Make fewer mistakes.

Feature Don Rogers more. No, no, no, get rid of the guy. He’ll be famous! He can’t write. His stuff is … strange. More comments favored getting rid of him, I noticed. But everyone spelled “Rogers” correctly. That’s something.

We invited 14,000 or so folks on our email lists to participate. Tellingly in our state’s second-oldest county demographically, half the responses were from retirees, and nearly 90% of the respondents listed themselves as over the age of 55. No, that’s not quite representative of the readership, which is older but not quite that much older.

This group has in common something else found with all such surveys, whether by phone, in person, or online: The ones who comment have a higher likelihood than not to be, well, crabby. Or is that just what we notice more?

But going back and judging by the actual comments and charts, we should feel pretty good. Some variant of “I like what you are doing” leads the pack.

Even more so than “Get rid of Don Rogers.”

WHY? WHY?

Our most ardent wish is to give everyone everything they could ever want and none of what they don’t.

So why don’t we? How hard could it possibly be? Well, economics mainly. Local news media organizations are businesses at heart, even the non-profits.

The readership transition from print media to online fits well with our journalism. We can report in real time and in video and audio as well as text and tweet. We dominate the local market in online readership much like we do in print. We can be immediate with our livestream Union Now, and we can explain in more depth. You may or may not have noticed we’ve begun an occasional series looking deeper at the bid to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

But the business that works so well in print, in which newspapers capture roughly half the local revenue pie available to us, breaks down online with 75% of that local pie going straight to Facebook and Google before anyone else, and then many more entities competing for the scraps left.

There’s no need to be sentimental about it. It’s just the fact of the matter, and so news deserts bloom as print of all varieties shrinks away and the giant networks reap billions nationwide that would otherwise be invested in journalism, online or print. We’ll either figure out how to meet local demand for news or we won’t. We’re hardly alone.

Why no Monday edition? When the pandemic hit, the Monday edition cost us too much more to produce than the business earned to keep it going. It still does. That and there’s this matter of transformation in how we consume news and gossip.

Why are we and every other paper in America thinner in print than during the glory days before we all carried smart phones? Why are there fewer reporters? Why does even The New York Times no longer have a copy-editing desk? Why have online-only operations so far not grown robust enough to take print’s place?

Economics with the duopoly and a pandemic that crushed some businesses and provided for others set some daunting guardrails. And both grind on.

The ready availability of digital news media — and more so, social media — offers insight into inflamed feelings and selective reading of The Union, which reflects in the Opinion section the views of the community that participates with contributions. Citizen contributions over the years have squeezed out far less read nationally syndicated columns. This mostly is a good thing.

Want more conservative viewpoints expressed? Well, write some and send it in. Same with those who see way too much of the right reflected in the section.

This is a participatory age, and the local newspaper/online news site is all about participation. So, much is in your hands like never before. You need only get your facts right to join in, no low bar these days.

You can take an active and direct hand in shaping what runs in what we still call the local paper even if we’re as much online now. This isn’t some blue screen where you can only watch a newscaster in Sacramento or New York perform for you. You can join at least a little higher-level and more serious discussion of civic matters than what’s found on the electrified grapevines.

I think that’s more valuable than any survey, though these are helpful too.

I’m just not sure what to tell the critics who would get rid of me, other than it’s easy enough to turn the page. And thanks for reading.

Don Rogers is the publisher of The Union, Lake Wildwood Independent, and Sierra Sun. He can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 530-477-4299